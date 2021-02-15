Land cases should be resolved on merit

I often find it ironic to justify the resolution of land cases on matter of technicality. This is because land cases are those that deal directly with livelihood as was acknowledged in the locus classicus of Attorney General vs Salvatori Abuki where it was rightfully avowed that the petitioner’s right to livelihood was deprived of him when he was denied access to his property, which amounted to a threat to life.

Be it as it may, the jurisprudence constituent in every legal system is usually founded on the nature of society. This enunciates why Lord Denning in Nyali Ltd vs Attorney General (1956) 1 QB 1 (CA) likened the application of common law principles in African legal systems to transplanting an English Oak to African soil and you expect it to retain the tough character which it has in England without careful tending.

Furthermore, he stated that the people must have a law which they understand and which they will respect and that the common law will not fulfil this role except with considerable qualifications.

This rather means that any law adopted from the British legal system should be suitably modified to fit the needs of our respective societies. To put this into context, it is morally wrong to deprive people of their livelihood on the basis of technicalities as this negates the purpose of the court system.

In the case of UTC Nigeria Ltd Vs Chief J P Pamotei (1989) 3 SC, it was held that “the duty of court is to decide the rights of parties and not to punish them for errors if any by deciding other than in accordance with their rights.

Court further observed that where the defendant has a good defence, and is ready and willing to defend his action, it is clearly inequitable to shut him out by technical rules relating to the form.

Similarly, in Long John vs Black man (1988) 5 SCNJ, court observed that the interest of justice demands that parties in appropriate cases, should be afforded a reasonable opportunity for their rights to be investigated and determined on the merits so long as the equities of the matter are not defeated and no injustice to the other party is thereby occasioned.

Nevertheless, an aggregate argument on merits was presented by retired Chief Justice of Tanzania in the case of Philip Anania Masasi Vs Returning officer Njombe North Constituency where he stated: “The wages of procedural sin should never be the death of rights.”

Nevertheless, legal luminaries believe that the application of technicalities in land cases is what is destroying judicial propriety since it has evoked a belief and reality where land grabbers have used the very laws that are supposed to safeguard people’s land to grab it, facilitated by their political connections and sheer corruption, something that has made people question whether the legal regime in place can safeguard their land interests.

However, it is vital to note that some technicalities like that of jurisdiction are vital, but only need to be applied justly so as to allow the reign and fangs of justice to proceed for one cannot impute that the statutes intended these technicalities to create an unreasonable result.

In line with the above arguments, it is high time we thought about pitching our tents and solidarity with the spirit of the law as opposed to its form. This is considering the fact that the major role of court is to do justice.

Patrick Gukiina,

gukiimeni@gmail.com



