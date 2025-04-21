Language in cultural continuity: A wake up call for future generations

Media personality Brian Mulondo and his wife recently posted an interesting video of their family. In the video, Mrs Mulondo sends the children to bring plates (essowaani) instead they brought saucepans (esepiki), reason is simple, the young ones don’t know how this kitchenware is called in Luganda. It became more dramatic at the greetings part, the adorable young girl referred to her father as nnyabo (madam) instead of ssebo (sir).

Perhaps the Mulondos wanted to show us the stark reality. In Uganda, particularly in Buganda, English has increasingly become the primary medium of communication for many middle-class families. While English is an official language and a vital tool for global connectivity, this shift has resulted in a language crisis that threatens to erode the rich cultural heritage of many Ugandans, especially among the youth.

The abandonment of local languages in favour of English is not just a linguistic shift; it is a cultural and generational disconnect that raises critical questions about the future of our heritage. Language is far more than a mere means of communication; it is the cornerstone of cultural identity.

In Buganda for instance, the use of Luganda has historically been a tool of socialisation, a medium through which cultural values, traditions, business and history are passed down from one generation to the next. It is through language that children learn about their heritage, the stories of their ancestors, and the fundamental principles that define their communities.

However, as more middle-class families opt to speak English at home and prioritise it in education, the younger generation is increasingly alienated from their cultural roots. This shift is most apparent among children, who, despite being born and raised in Uganda by Ugandan parents, are unable to speak fluently, let alone understand their local languages.

In some households, mother tongues are relegated to the background, used only when interacting with older generations or extended family members. For many young people, English has become the dominant language in social spaces, school, and even family gatherings.

As a result, they find themselves caught between two worlds—one where English is the language of upward mobility and global connectivity, and another where their cultural heritage, feels foreign and irrelevant. This language crisis poses serious risks to Uganda’s future. When a community loses its language, it begins to lose its identity. Language is the repository of culture, preserving the nuances of social norms, traditional knowledge, and communal wisdom. If this trend continues, the younger generation will grow up without a deep connection to their own cultural history.

The stories, songs, and rituals that were once passed down through generations will fade into oblivion. In time, Uganda could face a cultural identity crisis, where future generations are disconnected from the very traditions that shaped their existence.

The solution to this crisis lies in intentional efforts to promote the use of local languages in all spheres of life, starting at home. Parents should speak their local languages with their children, even as they learn English.

Schools can play a crucial role by integrating local languages into the curriculum, not just as subjects to be studied but as languages of instruction. Furthermore, the government must recognise the importance of linguistic diversity and enact policies that promote the preservation of local languages. This could include supporting local language publications, encouraging the production of educational materials in local languages, and ensuring that local languages are given the prominence they deserve in both formal and informal settings.

Language is not just a tool for communication but a vital thread that weaves together the fabric of cultural identity. Failure to preserve our languages, we risk losing not only our identity but also the cultural continuity that has sustained us for centuries. The time to act is now, before we reach a point of no return.