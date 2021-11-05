Lay viable strategy to make sure learners return to school system

The Covid-19 global pandemic has left many parents and education stakeholders counting huge losses. Many sectors have suffered the effects of the pandemic since 2020 but the education sector has experienced more disruptions.

This has increased the baggage for children, parents, school proprietors, and teachers who have been negatively impacted by the continued closure of schools.

Essentially, not all children will return to complete basic and post-primary education once schools re-open because a number of them have already dropped out of school during the lockdowns for many reasons. For instance, some girls have been affected by early pregnancies, child marriages, trafficking, and other forms of child abuse including child labour.

Some learners have endured the effects of gender-based violence within their households, including acts of sexual violence such as defilement and rape. This will continue to affect the psychological state of victims and survivors in the long run.

Even when some of these learners resume school, they will exhibit this as a life-long traumatic impact that has a negative bearing on their learning outcomes. A recent study on mental health as a result of the absence of children in school by Loades et al (2020) suggests that children are more likely to experience high rates of depression and most likely anxiety.

Economic hardships from Covid-19 are likely to compel some parents not to take their children back to school because they either abandoned their businesses or consumed operating capital during lockdowns and this has increased household poverty. Mark you, as a result of Covid-19, the additional population to fall back into poverty is estimated to be between 780,000 to 2.6 million (MoFPED, 2020).

This will make it hard for parents to raise required fees as some of their businesses are closed or are in the process of being re-capitalised with the easing of the lockdowns.

However, counting these losses is not enough and it is crucial that parents, government, local leaders, civil society, and developmental partners establish sustainable strategies that will enable a good number of children to return to school. Flexibility in the budgets, coupled with the design of educational interventions must be key to ensure that all learners are targeted.

For example, those who might have dropped out of school should have alternatives like deliberate vocational skilling for child mothers and those affected by economic hardships. There is a need to conduct research and establish a database of learners who have dropped out of school within the Covid-19 period so as to design deliberate inclusive education and livelihoods frameworks.

It is important to observe that rural areas, which host more than 80 percent of school-age-going children, have lagged behind in terms of online studies and some public schools’ infrastructure requires rehabilitation. Besides emphasis on SoPs and meeting the vaccination targets, it is important to have Covid-19 special budgets that focus on a facelift for the broken-down structures, furniture, vandalized items, and adaptive ICT equipment for blended learning in case the 3rd wave hits.

Like never before, it’s time for government and development agencies to prioritize education, develop recovery plans, increase and diversify funding to the education sector and invest in re-tooling teachers who have stayed out of the classroom for in-person delivery of lessons.

This is highly important in addressing the challenges which seem to carry on for the next one decade or more for as long as Covid-19 continues to affect the global economy.