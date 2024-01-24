Leaders should build on the foundation of their predecessors

On January 10, 2024, Uganda got the 10th Leader of Opposition in Parliament since the 1962 Independence. This newspaper gave it good coverage.

In his maiden speech, Hon. Joel Senyonyi declared his readiness to build on the foundation of his predecessor – Hon. Matthias Mpuuga – while serving to fulfil the mandate of his office. As I watched the 3-minute speech, four broad issues came to my mind:

First, leadership transition cannot be stopped. I have observed that leadership transition is an uncomfortable subject for many. Nevertheless, it remains one of the most frequent occurrences. For example, in politics, elections usually bring new faces.

In companies, people die or are transferred and new leaders come in. Others get fired and new ones are hired. Retirement happens or one’s term of office ends and new officers are installed. I even remember doing Executive Coaching for a departmental director at a government agency as she planned to transition appropriately into “non-disruptive resignation”! Leadership transitions always happen.

Secondly, managing the transition well is very important. Part of this includes the decision to build on the foundation of one’s predecessors. This is why Mr Joel Ssenyonyi’s promise of building on the foundation of Mr Mpuuga personally caught my attention. I pray he does.

Thirdly, the outgoing leader needs to transition peacefully. Last year, I witnessed a certain founder who used to be a great asset to his organization but later turned into a liability due to his inability to manage the transition. As an outgoing leader, practically give way. Don’t stay in office by proxy even when you are out of office. Remain accessible when needed, and offer experiential advice when asked for. Keep giving meaningful support. Stop prescribing your methods, and allow the new person to bring in their perspectives and approaches to work. Reduce or stop references to your term of office; it is over and we are in a new term.

Lastly, as a new leader in office, handle yourself carefully. For example, determine the legacy for your leadership season right from the start, and then build relationships that will enable you to perform. Diligently find your own way to leadership success; you don’t have to do what your predecessor did. Have clarity in your role, and understand your Core Mandate.

In addition, listen more to the members as their new leader. As that happens, acquire more leadership skills that may be required in your new leadership situation. But most of all, build on the foundation of your predecessor. To build on that foundation, consider doing the following three things:

a) Honour your predecessor.

b) Don’t reinvent the wheel.

c) Preserve institutional memory.

In conclusion, part of good leadership is ensuring operational continuity for institutional stability, not destruction of past leaders’ legacy for self-glorification. It is thinking generationally with a consideration of sustainability, not termination of every trail of the past leader. Your predecessor built a foundation; come in and complete the house. This requires three kinds of practical transitions: a mental transition (a shift in thinking), a strategic transition (a possible shift in direction), and an operational transition (a shift in management).

As all this happens in the leadership corridors, the rest of us should also accept any changes and not lose the gains from the previous leadership. We should make work easier for our leaders through cooperation as good followers. Fulfil your obligations and responsibilities, whatever they are. Let go of the familiar and allow the new leader to take you to new places.

May necessary transitions happen. May the outgoing leaders always bow out in honour and with dignity. May the new leaders always build on the foundation of their predecessors. And may we always find the good heart to make work easier for our leaders.

Samuel A. Bakutana, MA, CPC