Leadership is not about followers but future leaders

Recently, I finally picked up John Maxwell's Mentoring 101 book. It’s quite a small read - you could easily read it in two hours - but within its pages lies wisdom that is worth every leader's time. It reminded me why, in the end, leadership is less about personal success and more about the success of others.

“The greatest legacy of a leader is not what they achieve but who they develop.” Leaders do not just add, but they multiply potential into other leaders through mentorship. Mentoring can be defined in many ways, but I want to define it today as an intentional, relational, and generational process of raising leaders. It doesn’t happen by accident - it requires deliberate investment in people. Real leadership is measured not by how many followers you have, but by how many leaders emerge because of your influence.

The general idea is that great mentors identify potential, create time, and walk the journey with others; they create an environment of trust, honesty, and encouragement, with a goal of not just transferring skills, but shaping character and values that will outlast them. You do not have to be perfect mentor. You can mentor in spite of your imperfections because true mentorship demands authenticity and vulnerability from the mentor. However, any mentor must show some level of growth in the areas of their imperfections. So, from a leadership perspective, there is a simple framework we all can adopt if we want to start on a mentorship journey: First step is model, then teach. People do what they see. Before you can effectively teach someone how to think, lead, or behave, you must show them what that looks like in real life. Secondly, ask questions that stretch thinking.

A mentor's role is not to give answers but to help the mentee find answers through the mentoring engagement. You should be able to ask great thought-provoking questions that encourage critical thinking, self-awareness and problem-solving skills. Thirdly, always celebrate progress, not perfection. In mentoring, growth is more important than flawlessness. The mentor’s goal is to help the mentee take consistent steps forward, even if those steps are small, messy, or imperfect. As leaders who are developing other leaders, we must appreciate that People grow in stages, not all at once. Lastly, prepare mentees to go further than you did. Mentoring is about legacy, not cloning.





Mentoring isn’t about creating copies of yourself; it’s about raising people who can surpass you. This simple framework is not just theoretical, it’s applicable to anyone serious about leadership growth. As someone who has spent years mentoring and walking alongside potential leaders, I’ve seen people discover purpose, confidence, and clarity through mentorship. Not because of grand programmes or speeches, but because someone took the time to listen, challenge, and believe in them. For me, mentoring is both a privilege and a stewardship responsibility. We live in a world that celebrates personal achievement. Things like titles, platforms, and accomplishments. But I have come to believe that the only people worth celebrating are those who reproduce themselves in others. This truth applies to every sphere of influence. In business, great leaders don’t just build companies - they build people.





They take joy in identifying potential in their teams, mentoring them, and watching them rise to take on greater responsibilities. The real measure of a leader’s success is not how indispensable they are, but how unnecessary they become because they have empowered others to lead. In every sphere, reproducing yourself in others is the highest expression of leadership. It requires humility to step aside and let others shine. A candle does not lose it's light by lighting another candle. When one log with fire is put together with other logs, it helps to create a bonfire. The question every leader must ask is this: Who is growing because of me? Do you have an intern or mentee?

My challenge to every leader reading this is simple: Don’t just build systems; build people. Management is about building systems that work; Leadership is about building the people who make the systems work. Don’t just focus on success; focus on succession. Don’t just lead today; invest in tomorrow. Leadership that doesn’t reproduce itself ends with itself. I am not here to teach people how to mentor. I just want to remind us why it matters. Great leaders do not build followers; they build tomorrow’s leaders by focusing on investing in them today.

Pastor Richard Egesa, Christian leader and mentor



