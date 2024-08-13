Lessons from Kiteezi landfill disaster

The recent tragedy at the Kiteezi landfill, in Wakiso District, where more than 20 lives were lost and 14 people have been rescued, is a profound indicator of the deep-rooted challenges in Uganda’s waste management system.

This disaster is not merely a tragic accident; it is the result of years of systemic neglect, inadequate planning, and a lack of prioritisation of public safety and environmental sustainability.

The landfill, long known to be overburdened, reached its capacity as early as 2015.

Despite clear warnings and the evident danger it posed to nearby communities, waste continued to be diverted to this already overloaded site.

The failure to secure alternative land for waste management due to various obstacles, including opposition from influential individuals, has now culminated in this heartbreaking loss of life.

The human cost of this disaster is immeasurable. Families have been torn apart, with some parents losing children, and communities devastated by the loss of friends and neighbours.

The tragic death of Brenda Nakasolya, whose home was destroyed by chemicals from the landfill, highlights the dangerous intersection of environmental mismanagement and urban living.

This incident is a painful reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by those living near such hazardous sites.

This disaster must be seen as a wake-up call for all stakeholders involved in urban planning and waste management. It exposes the urgent need for a shift towards more sustainable and safe waste management practices.

The time for action is now, and it is imperative that we explore and implement local solutions that can prevent future tragedies.

One such solution is the adoption of organic waste carbonization and biochar production, which could significantly reduce the volume of waste and mitigate the environmental risks associated with landfills. These innovations have the potential to transform waste management in Uganda, turning what is often seen as a burden into a valuable resource.

Moreover, this disaster should prompt a broader conversation about the need for investment in waste management infrastructure and the importance of environmental justice.

It is crucial that we prioritise the safety of all citizens, particularly those in vulnerable communities, and ensure they are not disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.

In the aftermath of the Kiteezi disaster, it is not enough to mourn the loss of life; we must also demand accountability and systemic change from government and the regulatory bodies and city councils such as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) who oversee such sites.

This tragedy is a stark reminder that the cost of inaction is too high.

Let this be the moment when we commit to building a safer, more sustainable future for all Ugandans.

Taking care of our environment is, ultimately, an act of taking care of our fellow citizens.

It is time for the government to act decisively to prevent such tragedies from ever happening again.

The Kiteezi landfill disaster is a grim reminder of the urgent need for compassionate and effective action to protect our communities within this country and beyond.

Rhyman Alphred Agaba,

Advocacy Officer, Citizens’ Concern Africa