Lessons from Watoto Church leadership transition

On June 23, Watoto Church marked its 40th anniversary with a grand celebration at Kololo, attended by distinguished guests including the First Lady, Janet Museveni, who served as the chief guest. This milestone event not only celebrated the church’s remarkable journey but also highlighted its exemplary leadership transition, a rare feat in Pentecostal circles.

Watoto Church, established in 1984 by Pastors Gary and Marilyn Skinner, has grown into a spiritual and social powerhouse, impacting countless lives across Uganda and beyond. The founders, who recently handed over the reins to Pastors Julius and Vernita Rwotlonyo, have set a precedent for leadership succession in Pentecostal churches.

In his speech, Pastor Gary Skinner expressed his unwavering confidence in the future of Watoto Church, stating, “The best is yet to come.” Marilyn Skinner, reflecting on her legacy, said, “I would like to be remembered for serving my generation and inspiring the next.”

Their words resonate deeply, not just within Watoto Church, but across the broader Pentecostal community, which often struggles with leadership continuity. The Skinners’ successful transition of leadership offers valuable lessons in corporate governance that can ensure the longevity and stability of faith-based organisations.

Key lessons from Watoto Church’s leadership transition:

1. Establish clear succession plans: Watoto Church’s foresight in leadership planning sets a commendable example. By grooming Pastors Julius and Vernita Rwotlonyo, the Skinners ensured a seamless transition, avoiding the leadership vacuum that often plagues Pentecostal ministries after the departure of their founding leaders.

2. Build robust leadership structures: Beyond succession planning, the church has established solid governance structures. These frameworks provide continuity and stability, ensuring that the church’s mission and vision endure beyond individual leadership.

3. Empower emerging leaders: The Rwotlonyos’ ascension to leadership underscores the importance of nurturing and empowering the next generation of leaders. This strategy not only secures the future of the organisation but also promotes a culture of mentorship and growth.

4. Commit to organisational mission and vision: The Skinners’ dedication to Watoto’s mission has been unwavering. Their ability to communicate this vision and instill it in their successors has been crucial in maintaining the church’s direction and purpose.

5. Embrace corporate governance principles: Watoto Church’s adherence to governance principles, such as accountability, transparency, and strategic planning, has played a significant role in its sustained success. These principles, commonly applied in the corporate world, are equally vital for faith-based organisations.

6. Inspire and serve the community: Marilyn Skinner’s desire to be remembered for her service to her generation and inspiration to the next highlights the essence of true leadership—selflessness and dedication to the greater good. This attitude fosters a strong, engaged community that is integral to the church’s resilience.

As Watoto Church celebrates four decades of transformative ministry, its story serves as an inspiring testament to the power of visionary leadership and effective governance. Pentecostal churches and other faith-based organisations can draw valuable insights from Watoto’s journey, ensuring their missions thrive well beyond the era of their founding leaders.

The celebration at Kololo was more than a commemorative event; it was a beacon of hope and a call to action for churches to adopt sustainable leadership models. Watoto Church’s legacy, underpinned by strong governance and a clear succession plan, stands as a model for others to emulate.

Max Manzi, Head of Legal & Company Secretary, BRAC Uganda Bank Ltd.