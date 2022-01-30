Let clergy support adolescent girls and young women

A teacher attends to pupils at a school in Uganda. PHOTO/FILE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Let them stop criticising the young people but support them to make informed decisions. 
     

Inter-religious perspectives and beliefs have exacerbated the myths and misconceptions gap, impeded efforts to address sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) issues among adolescent girls and young women in Uganda’s rural and urban communities. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.