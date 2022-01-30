Let clergy support adolescent girls and young women

Inter-religious perspectives and beliefs have exacerbated the myths and misconceptions gap, impeded efforts to address sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) issues among adolescent girls and young women in Uganda’s rural and urban communities.

Uganda is a religiously diverse country with various religious affiliations organised into groups. There is 39 percent Roman Catholics, 32percent Anglicans, and 11 percent Pentecostal Christians while Muslims account for 14 percent of the population, according to official government estimates.

Other religious groups, which account for less than 5 percent of the population, include Seventh-Day Adventists, indigenous believers, Baptists, Orthodox Christians, Hindus, Jews, and those who have no religious affiliation.

As a result, religious and faith leaders are among the most powerful influencers of social, economic, political, and moral debates that shape society’s perceptions of young people and communities.

But despite increasing case of teenage pregnancy, HIV/Aids, unsafe abortion and sexual violence, the clergy have done little for adolescents’ and other young people’s sexual reproductive health.

According to the Ministry of Health, 25 percent of Ugandan teenagers become pregnant by the age of 19. Close to half are married before their 18th birthday and continue having babies into their mid-40s.

Inter-religious perspectives instil in youth fear and guilt of accessing family planning services.

Uganda is committed to scaling up the use of modern family planning methods to ensure that every Ugandan woman can choose when and how many children to have.

In 2017 it revised its original commitment of 2012 to reduce the unmet need among adolescents from 30.4 percent in 2016 to 25 percent in 2021.

Sadly, some religious and cultural beliefs limit youth’s access to health services. As we set for the World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW) conceived to promote a culture peace and nonviolence, scheduled from February 1 to 7, with the main aim of spreading the message of harmony and tolerance among the followers of all the world’s religions, faiths and beliefs, let the clergy also prioritise promoting dignified sexual and reproductive health of adolescents and youth, which can boost universal SRHR services.