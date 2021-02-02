Let Kiira Motors make cars for MPs

So it is said every MP will get Shs300m to buy a car! What happened to the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) drive? Before we delve into the move by government to allocate that huge amount of money, if true, for MPs to buy cars to allegedly enable them to work more efficiently in their respective constituencies, let’s remind ourselves of the words of Prof Sandy Stevens Tickodri Togboa, the executive chairperson of Kiira Motors Corporation, in reference to the only Ugandan car brand. Charity should begin from home.

In one of his interviews, Prof Tickodri-Togboa said The Beast Kiira EVS’ Brand New Electric Car, would cost between $25,000 and $35,000, an amount, considering the current dollar rate, makes a total of about Shs 92, 172,500 to Shs129, 041,500, not to mention the discount that they could negotiate as bulky buyers.

In one of the 2019 interviews, Prof Tickodri-Togboa explained that the brand was estimated to be priced at that rate because unlike the Kayoola Bus, the Kiira EVS also known as the “Beast,” runs on both rechargeable batteries and a normal combustion system.

He concluded: “When one is driving around Kampala, you can use the battery, but when you are going to far places like Arua where I come from, you can use the petrol engine.” He added that the cars will be made on order basis.



In times of economic crisis, I can’t help but think what if that money was to be injected into this growing Motor Corporation? In any case, the corporation has indicated that it is ready to take production orders to supply vehicles for the local market.

Solomon A Mutagaya,

