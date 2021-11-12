Let’s agree to disagree for our country’s sake

In 2005, following increasing opposition from within the Movement and external pressure from donors, President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM), campaigned for a return to multi-party politics in a referendum.

In practice, President Museveni has consistently continued to demonise and express his public hatred of political parties that borders on criminalisation of political parties.

Political parties have not been given space and support that would make the whole concept of multi-party democracy work as envisaged. Political party leaders are harassed and its next to impossible to do any form of mobilisation outside the election campaign period.

In such a politically charged atmosphere where it is becoming very difficult for an individual to discern between whether or not we are receiving what they want versus what we want, we come across various incidents where to speak differently to the opinion of the majority is not much welcomed, especially in the corridors of power. We have become so intolerant that any disagreement leads to abuses instead of exchange of views.

For example, I noticed this on a certain talk show where a government minister resorted to verbal abuses of the Opposition instead of answering questions put to him by the show host. There’s also more abuses on the different social media platforms and some orchestrated by a top army general.



This new democratic normal in the country is not open to any protest, dissent or disagreement despite the fact what our constitution says in the preamble about liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and it guarantees the same explicitly in other Articles and its various clauses.

Uganda is a melting pot of various cultures, ideas and thoughts and no advancement of knowledge is possible without voices of dissent. This right to dissent is not a modern concept rather it means “a strong difference of opinion on a particular subject, especially about an official suggestion or plan or a popular belief”.

If people stick to age old rules then gradually society will degenerate. If we all walk on the same well trodden path then who will explore new vistas of knowledge? Whether it is Jesus Christ or Prophet Mohammad, they all questioned the then existing practices, beliefs and rituals.

Nelson Mandela, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and all the past leaders in that league always appreciated the right to dissent. Our leaders like quoting these leaders. They believed that disobedience is a duty when something is repugnant to our conscience. No matter the law. Mahatma Gandhi once said :“My democracy means everyone is his own master”. This is the sign of vibrant democracy where we can interrogate power structures.

Democracy is not only about visiting polling booths periodically, it is much beyond that. Rule of majority is democracy but majoritarianism is antithesis of it. If 51 percent voted majority, that doesn’t mean that 49 percent will not have any say in running the country resulting in their opinion and resentment being crushed by force. Every dissent need not degenerate into heated argument or forceful imposition but to the level where we can say “You know, I never thought it that way”. It should replace clamourous diatribe with reasons and reasonable discourses and not by sending them to jail or declaring them unpatriotic.

Criticism should be taken as an opportunity to make changes and not the metric to be used to gauge the enemies of people in power. It is always healthy and the mutation of knowledge can take place only through right discourses and discussion.

But the scenario today is very distressing and disturbing. Definitely , the constant curtailment on this right will gradually promote the culture of silence which will gravitate towards indifference.

This “repressive tolerance”, as one of the world’s reknowned philosophers, Herbert Marcuse termed it; which means the acceptance of entrenched and established idea despite knowing that it will lead to the fall of democratic principles and society, is harmful. It is not only by the document “we give unto ourselves”, the idea of dissent needs a source other than constitutional morality and that’s our conscience. Imam Hussain Ibn Ali once said: