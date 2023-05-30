Let’s aim at setting the record straight.

The attention of the Nigeria High Commission has been drawn to an article in the Monitor on Monday, May 22, 2023, which portrayed the administration of President Buhari in the most Western-styled stereotype of Nigeria being a valley of death and other vices. The High Commission is very much aware that this piece reflects the same stereotypes published under a similar headline by the BBC on May 21, 2023.

The High Commission wishes to put it on record that while negative news about Africa sells faster, it is expected that African media houses would steer away from copycat journalism that simply amplifies the deliberate efforts by the West to de-market African countries, and endeavour to showcase some of the positive sides that abound. While the High Commission is not in any way shying away from the challenges facing Nigeria, it must be underscored that the Buhari administration has actually confronted them, and achieved milestones worthy to be heralded.

In security, records are in the public domain prior to the current administration, Boko Haram was having a field day and controlling a vast expanse of the Nigerian territory. This administration has technically defeated the dreaded terrorist group and reclaimed the hitherto lost territories. The dreaded group which could attack military formations in broad daylight has now been decimated, and now resorting to other vices like kidnappings for ransom to spite the government. While primordial politics across the country may have contributed to the insecurity, especially the farmers-herders crises, the government has also, over the years engaged stakeholders with the aim of arresting this challenge.

It may also be noted that the Buhari administration was handed an economy on the verge of recession in 2015', further compounded by fallen oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, the careful management and implementation of the administration's economic growth and development plan ensured that Nigeria pulled out of two different recessions between 2016 and 2021.

The country also recorded one of the lowest COVID-19 deaths on the continent despite Western media propaganda about deaths that were expected to litter the streets. Betraying Western narratives and stereotypes is what can never be reported about any African country. Whereas it is understood that those countries trash-talk Africa for their gains, one wonders what African media houses stand to gain by completely burying sellable happenings on the continent in favour of Western-style image destructions.

To date, since the Western media has chosen to stay mute on the real impact of gun violence in some advanced Western societies and how unsafe the streets and schools have become there, African media houses have also continued to portray such societies as heaven on earth.

Most of the Western media have been very unfriendly to African countries, portraying the leaders as bloodsuckers. However, information is readily available at official set-ups like offices and Embassies for balancing. To any average African today, heavens exist in Europe and America. This is the result of the positive image that has been laundered by the media over time to make-believe. Although the media points out the lows, as the fourth estate of democracy, for an improved society, the highs should equally not be neglected.

Daily Monitor has one of the largest audiences across Uganda and East Africa. Therefore, it is the High Commission's belief that, rather than the constant negative image peddling, its editorials may also issue balanced reportage which has, for decades, been side-stepped by the foreign media. It is our sheer concern that while these negativities are mostly targeted at governments, the attendant consequence is that nearly every African would suffer/suffers blanket stereotypes globally. The media can do more to salvage this situation and put forward hospitable balanced accounts that would redefine the African narratives.

Here are some of the other achievements of the Buhari administration in various sectors.

INFRASTRUCTURE

- Presidential approval, in 2020, for the establishment of InfraCo Plc, a world class infrastructure development vehicle, wholly focused on Nigeria, with combined debt and equity take-off capital of N15 trillion, and managed by an independent infrastructure fund manager.

— Establishment in 2020 of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), with more than $1 Billion in funding so far.

— The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has seen total additional inflows from the Government of around US$2 billion under the Buhari Administration — since the original US$I billion which the Fund kicked off in 2012.

Road construction and maintenance have been acknowledged by well-meaning Nigerians as a game changer never before experienced. Completion of the second Niger Bridge — a project that was started almost 40 years ago is also worth mentioning.

Launch of the Nigeria Innovation Fund, by the NSIA, to address investment opportunities in the domestic technology sector: data networking, data centres, software, Agri-tech, Biotech, etc.

— 156km Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail nearing completion — 327km Itakpe-Warri Standard Gauge Rail completed and commissioned

33 years after construction began.

— Abuja Light Rail was completed in 2018.

POWER

Energizing Education Programme: Taking clean and reliable energy (Solar and Gas) to Federal Universities and Teaching Hospitals across the country. Four Universities completed and commissioned already: BUK (Kano), FUNAI (Ebonyi), ATBU (Bauchi) and FUPRE (Delta); others are ongoing.

Energizing Economies Programme: Taking clean and reliable energy (Solar and Gas) to markets across the country. Completed projects include SabonGari Market in Kano, Ariaria Market in Aba, and Sura Shopping Complex in Lagos.

National Mass Metering Programme: Nationwide rollout of electricity meters to all on-grid consumers, launched in August 2020. The Central Bank of Nigeria is providing 60 billion Naira for the first phase, with a target of 1 million meter installations. So far more than 500,000 meters have been delivered to the Discos, and more than 280,000 installed.

Solar Power Naija: Launched in April 2021 to deliver 5 million off-grid solar connections to Nigerian households. The program is expected to generate an additional N7 billion increase in tax revenues per annum and $10 million in annual import substitution. In May 2021, the Rural Electrification Agency announced the planned deployment of solar-powered grids to 200 Primary Health Centres (PHC) and 104 Unity Schools nationwide.

Successful completion of Nigeria's first Marginal Field Bid Round in almost 20 years, expected to raise in excess of half a billion dollars, and open up a new vista of investment in oil and gas.

— Launch of National LPG Expansion Programme (including Removal of VAT from the domestic pricing of LPG)

Government support for the successful completion of Dangote Refinery, commissioned on 22nd May 2023 AGRICULTURE — Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP): The Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 17, 2015, has made more than 300 billion Naira to more than 3.1 million smallholder farmers of 21 different commodities (including Rice, Wheat, Maize, Cotton, Cassava, Poultry, Soy Beans, Groundnut, Fish), cultivating over 3.8 million hectares of farmland.

Presidential Fertilizer Initiative: Launched as a government-to-government partnership between the Nigerian and Moroccan Governments, in December 2016, the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) produced —12million 50kg bags of NPK 20:10:10 equivalent in 2020, bringing total production since inception to over 30 million 50kg bags equivalent; and the number of participating blending plants increased to 44 from three at inception.

Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme: A partnership between FGN, AfDB Group, and other stakeholders including IFAD and BOI. Under the SAPZ programme, agro-processing centres will be established across the country. The agro-processing centres will be provided with basic infrastructure such as water, electricity and roads as well as facilities for skills training. Seven (7) States and the FCT selected for the pilot phase, due to commence 2021: Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, and Kwara.

CORRUPTION AND TRANSPARENCY

— On August 7, 2015, President Buhari issued a directive to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to close their accounts with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and transfer their balances to the Central Bank of Nigeria on or before 15th September 2015.

— The TSA system was launched in 2012, but failed to gain traction until President Buhari's executive order in August 2015. The TSA system has now been implemented in more than 90 percent of all Federal MDAs, with its attendant benefits.

By Tersoo ATIME

Head (political Consular Affairs)

For: High Commissioner