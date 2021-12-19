Let’s change the national motto

Dear Mr President Museveni. I pray this finds you well. I read your speech on Independence Day and the one to cabinet that followed.

In your two speeches and in several previous ones, Mr President, you consistently and rightly pointed out that corruption is an existential threat to our nation. I couldn’t agree with you more! I would like to offer what I think might be of help as my part in building our nation.

I admit it might seem like a long shot but I believe it will be worth the effort. It might be that little straw that breaks the giant camel’s back.

So here it is: Let us change our national motto from ‘For God and My Country’ to ‘For God and Our Country.’

The change simply from “my” to “our” appears negligible but I believe it will make a heaven of a difference. This is because the new motto is in line with the spirit of Obuntu or the true African spirit, which should define us.

I am yet to read about any African society that promoted the “I” and “my” instead of the collective “we” and “our” and “us.” The individualism conveyed by the “my” though subtle has deep reaching effects. My guess is that it is a borrowed concept that is conjuring a foreign and foul spirit.

Corruption in Uganda has taken on another form; it is now more like a spirit rather than random actions of the most evil people of society. It is no longer limited to government officials, though of course they take the lion’s share because of their access to larger coffers. Even the village folk who used to frown at whoever took what is not theirs or greed now may not return a coin if it falls from someone’s pocket- some I hear, even the elderly may step on it until you leave so that they can have it. Thankfully this is not yet the majority but it goes a long way to show how quickly we are disintegrating as a society. In offices and work places, it is not uncommon for those who do not steal or grab to be the ones to be frowned upon and in some cases sidelined or ejected because they become misfits and counter the eating culture. The more this is allowed to go on, the more converts to this new culture of ‘every man for his stomach’ will increase to overwhelming levels. This is because few will want to risk to be different! In any case, it is becoming unattractive to not to be greedy and selfish.

Now a spirit cannot be fought with just shear brute force or willpower. It is fought by destroying or at least disarming its source of power and by invoking a spirit more powerful than it, so to speak. Corruption in Uganda will need exorcism.

This may need creating corruption anonymous centres such as those for alcoholics where those who are addicted to corruption can go to be understood, healed, rehabilitated and restored to society. This is because corruption is a disorder such as alcoholism and other disorders.

The word ‘corruption’ has at least three meanings but I will use the one that means to come apart/ to disintegrate or to decay because I believe the other two forms of corruption stem from that.

All societies have social norms that are generally held, accepted and perpetuated. These can change over time and are usually powered by the shared symbols and the images that the symbols conjure up. Over time, when new symbols and images emerge, are crystalised and generally accepted, then a new culture emerges.

What has happened is that over time, greed has become acceptable, selfishness glorified and dishonesty is becoming a norm. This is threatening to be a new normal but by God we shall overcome!

As you might already know Mr President, our founding fathers (by these I mean those who composed the national anthem, the Uganda Flag, Coat of Arms etc, that are our national symbols) envisioned a people united under God! I can and will say more about this another time. What is clear is that most if not all our national symbols either express a prayer, thanksgiving or gratitude to God for such a gift of a country. These national symbols have served us well. You can see the power these symbols have had on our nation and the prayers they invoke by the kind of people we have become as a nation.

Besides, Uganda being one of the most beautiful and fertile countries on planet earth. We remain one of the most receptive and friendly countries to refuges and foreigners and to each other I guess, we are a peace loving and happy people generally. I have read that we rank among the happiest people in the world and that in spite of all the challenges we have had and the fact that we have not even hit middle income status.

I believe Mr President that these have not come by accident but by the spirit invoked and cultivated in answer to the prayers in our national symbols and the ethos they carry.

I have no problem at all with any of our symbols because the vision they paint is so great and deep that anyone would love to be in a country as such envisioned.

I believe though that a little tweak in changing one word of our motto will set us on a course that touches the soul of our nation and in so doing, we will have disempowered corruption from the root.

Mr President, the source of corruption is the greed where one looks only for their own interests at the expense of others and their country.

The corrupt have even perverted our motto with saying, “ For for God and my stomach” which is meant to be funny but is not at all.

Thankfully, with our new motto, this will no longer be possible. Even if they try to twist it, all they will end up with is ‘For God and our stomach,” which should not be the true Ugandan spirit.