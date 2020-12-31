Let’s condemn violence in all its forms

In the words of the second stanza of Uganda’s National Anthem, there is no such a word like violence

Coming out of morning Mass on the feast of St Francis Xavier (Patron Saint for Missionaries) celebrated in advent (the joyful hope for the coming of the Prince of Peace par excellence, I couldn’t resist it any longer. I felt an urge to come out of my silence regarding the ongoing violence during the current electoral process in my motherland Uganda.

One of the most revered leaders of our time, Martin Luther King Junior once said, “I was not afraid of the words of the violent, but of the silence of the honest.” Propelled by his deep and inspiring message, I decided to pen down this message of peace, love and hope, calling upon every good hearted and honest soul to abhor and condemn violence in all its forms.

As a missionary living in a place of martyrs, 19 of whom were Christians, 114 were Muslims, notwithstanding about 250,000 unarmed civilians, who were killed here in the 1990s, I know pretty well the price of violence. Perhaps you even know more than me other terrible examples.

Violence has no friend. That is how very good senior citizens such as John Kitobe can easily find themselves as victims of blind violence. This can be the fate of anyone of us any time. The Bible reminds us that ‘from the fruit of their lips people enjoy good things, but the unfaithful have appetite for violence’ (Proverbs 13:2). I am deeply convinced that many of us love peace and so we are happier whenever peace prevails.

As a Ugandan missionary who has been outside Uganda for a good number of years, I have not ceased to sing for people who usually ask me about the Pearl of Africa these lyrics: Oh Uganda the land of freedom, our love and labour we give; and with neighbours all at our country’s call in peace and friendship we’ll live.

In the words of the second stanza of Uganda’s National Anthem, there is no such a word like violence. Instead there is peace, love freedom... I am sure that the composer of the National Anthem George Wiberforce Kakoma knew very well what he meant. As I write, he might be turning in his grave if he sees the vicious cycle of violence the wonderful Pearl of Africa is slowly, but steadily descending into these days.

I have been one of the incessant promoters of Uganda’s beauty ever since I stepped out of this lovely country. Looking at many different countries I have been to, I have learnt to know and appreciate Uganda better.

I cannot tell how many people I have recommended to visit our ever amazing natural beauty and highly welcoming people. I can’t count how many presentations I have made about our beautiful nation. Whenever and wherever an opportunity avails itself, my lips are often fond of spreading the good news about the lovely Pearl of Africa.

However, I must confess that of late, I do not feel proud of what is going on in my motherland. I sometimes feel ashamed talking about Uganda in public (because with this Internet era, before you speak, the entire world is already watching). I was particularly taken aback by the horrifying images of November 18 and 19.

As usual, I spent the day very well planting trees and happy with the people around me, little did I know my motherland was bleeding while I was here enjoying the day.

When I checked on Internet to respond to some people who had sent me messages, I was welcomed by violent scenes and images that I couldn’t take in. My day ended up spoilt like that as I wondered how far and low we had descended as a nation. From then on, I started serious prayers hoping that such violence would cease.

Fr Vincent Kyererezi, Ugandan missionary