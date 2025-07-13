Let’s empower women for clean energy solutions

Renewable, clean energy and gender equality are preconditions for sustainable development and for tackling climate change, as envisioned by the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

It should be noted that Women’s knowledge, empowerment and collective action are central to finding and building more environmentally sustainable pathways, to manage natural resources in a more equitable and sustainable way, adapt to climate change, and secure energy services.

Climate change affects everyone, but those who depend upon natural resources such as land, water and forests for their livelihoods and energy needs are relatively more affected by climatic changes and environmental degradation, according to UNDP-UNEP PEI, 2015. In Africa, particularly rural areas, women perform key functions in meeting household and community energy needs.

They are typically responsible for providing household lighting, heating and cooking, but rarely have access to modern energy resources. This hinders their economic empowerment. The burden of women’s work (mostly unpaid) is becoming even more challenging by the effects of climate change and deforestation.

For example, women now need to take longer trips to collect firewood, frequently under insecure conditions. Which increases their vulnerability to exposure to sexual violences Given their different relationships with, responsibilities for and reliance on natural resources, women and men have different skills, experiences and knowledge that could help inform climate change, energy and environment–related policy-making.

Further women can make substantial contributions as both producers and consumers in the transition to sustainable energy and a more equitable economic development path in Uganda. Unfortunately, the climate and energy sector has not sufficiently recognised the pervasive gender gaps in access to resources, technical knowledge, economic opportunities and financial services, nor taken women’s needs into adequate account In conclusion, as the primary energy managers in households and communities in developing countries, women can be powerful agents of change in the transition to sustainable energy and a reduced carbon footprint therefore, the government’s energy initiatives must create frameworks that power multiple Sustainable Development Goals and mainstream women all along the value chain.

With such synergies and gender-aware policies, that will be a significant step to ensure women get their due from clean energy access.

The Ugandan government should empower women for sustainable clean energy solutions by integrating gender perspectives into energy policies, providing targeted training and access to resources, and fostering leadership opportunities for women in the clean energy sector.

Additionally, women should be involved in the design, implementation, and monitoring of clean energy projects from the outset, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are addressed.

Government should also that Ensure women have access to affordable and reliable clean energy technologies like solar home systems, clean cookstoves, and improved water purification systems.