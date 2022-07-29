Let’s fight teen pregnancies

Last month, civil society organisations in Pakwach District expressed concern over increasing cases of teenage pregnancies in the area.

Teenage pregnancies and early marriages are at 24.8 percent in Pakwach, according to latest figures, raising public health concerns.

Health experts say with this, there is also increased HIV/Aids prevalence which stands at a staggering 11 percent in the Greater Nebbi region.

The primary cause of this unfortunate situation is that parents have prioritised academics over basic life skills, reproductive health and sex education for their children.

Most parents are hesitant to bring up the subject of sex with their children. They leave it to outsiders, who frequently get it wrong. Parents who have abandoned their parental roles bear a large share of the blame. When you dig deep, you will discover that teenagers are given far too much freedom.

First, having a smart phone gives them access to a platform for watching pornography and it also facilitates sex conversations.

Second, many parents don’t spend enough time with their children, thus they are unaware of their welfare and progress.

Third, it is heartbreaking to learn that some parents have permitted their children to have partners, girlfriends, or even sponsors at a very young age.

Lastly, many parents have neglected to fulfill their fundamental responsibility of supporting their families, forcing these young girls to hunt for money from strangers to meet their requirements, such as money for pads exposing them to teenage pregnancy and HIV/Aids.

Teenagers need to receive sex education and life skills training. We should help the youngsters learn how to engage and communicate with new people in the neighbourhood and with outsiders.

In the same vein, parents need to be careful about who their children interact with both offline and online. It matters a lot how these teenagers dress and adopt new lifestyles.

It is also the responsibility of the government, specifically the ministries of Education and that of Health to ensure these pupils are mentored while attending school. Mentorship programmes from governmental and non-governmental organisations have declined in schools compared to earlier times.

It is undeniably true that boys have historically received less attention than girls. Both genders should be treated equally. Teenagers with HIV infections need improved counselling, and we need to urge them to be tested.

Additionally, the responsible authorities must intervene and apprehend everyone who is causing the pregnancies.

Everyone has a responsibility to participate in the fight against teenage pregnancy. We cannot simply stand by and see a generation ruined.