Let’s identify and deal with security gaps

On March 31, a video clip extracted from CCTV recording of thugs masquarading as National Water and sewarage Cooperation feild staff at a Chinese residence in Kyambogo went viral.

I review this incident in order for us all to identify security gaps existing within our homes, schools, offices, shops, warehouses, and mitigate them.

One area that must be improved is access control. Different infrastructures will require different levels of access control. This is due to the risk associated with some places and severity it may cause incase of trespass. Therefore, for homes, especially those with few occupants, access should be highly regulated. In the Kyambogo case, the thugs shouldn’t have been allowed to enter since there was no case reported to NWSC to rectify.

At this point, I believe that we are all in agreement that CCTV is a huge game changer. Quite a number of criminal cases have been addressed with the help of CCTV. Without the CCTV recordings, the story would have been different. CCTV solves the following questions, the number of people involved in any situation, time of the act, day, clothing of the participants, their sex, possible age range, items taken, time the incident lasted, etc.

The public expects police to work like witchdoctors. That if I report my case today, police should find the suspect in the evening, process the file, align the suspect tomorrow in court with witnesses, exhibits, accomplices, and magistrate or judge convicts and sentences the suspect. It’s not as easy as that. It is systems like CCTV that will aid police to quickly deal with crimes and criminals. Let’s have these systems in place one-to secure us but importantly to aid in investigations in case of any security breach.

It is reported that more than Shs100m was lost in this incident. Keeping huge amounts of money in ungazetted money places raises the appetite of criminals and even those that hitherto were not criminals. It is likely that these thugs had inside information that there was money. I have failed to understand why people don’t want to keep their money in the bank.

Link your security systems to your phone with a notification. Its possible to link your security systems to your phone or tablet or computer. We shall pick a phone since its commonly used. One will be able to view his home, office/shop/farm activities remotely and on time. T.

Its important that all enclosed infrastructures have access control instructions like;

Don’t open when the incoming person or persons are not on appointment

Obtain IDs and other necessary documentation from the visitor or person accessing premises.

Where possible use coded padlocks so that intruders can be trapped inside.

Don’t be close to the person coming in. Keep a distance so that you are in position to run, make an alarm or total escape.

When opening for strangers, keep the gate open until you are certain of the people on your premises.

Generally, security systems can drastically reduce crime, support investigations and aid quick and realistic prosecution.

Security camera installation in your home, office or building is one of the smartest decisions you can make in order to protect yourself from unexpected losses. Security cameras besides keeping an eye on all your belongings also give you satisfaction and peace of mind that comes with the knowledge that you can always keep an eye on the estate. With the increase in the crime rates, CCTV cameras installation in your home and businesses has become a necessity”

Samson Tinka

tindsam@yahoo.com