Let’s incentivize job creation

Natural resources are finite resources and they contribute little revenue to the national resource envelop compared to labour. However, they receive a lot of incentives compared to labour in Uganda.

According to the global economy - world bank, the income generated from a natural resource, percent of DGP in 2019 was 6.12 percent while labor only under pay as you earn (PAYE) in the July-June FY 2017/2018 contributed to 13.29 percent and reduced to 8.13 percent in July-June FY2019/2020.

The reduction in pay as you earn (PAYE) in the FY 2019/2020 was linked to the layoff of some employees and salary reduction by some organizations mainly due to covid-19 lockdown effects. For example, in the education, and accommodation sector, PAYE reduced by 20.5 per cent when compared to the last financial year.

Other services sectors (NGO sector) had to reduce the number of staff as a result of reduced donor funding on specific projects, according to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) annual revenue performance report fy2019/2020.

It is an indication that tax on labor does not only surpass income from natural resources but is also a sustainable source of revenue for Uganda if prioritized. Uganda’s 2020 unemployment rate stood at 2.44 per cent and is expected to rise following the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

Globally, unemployment stands to be one of the major problems of our time, this is due to several reasons including laxity by the government to create new jobs, replacement of labor with machines like automatic teller machines (ATM), robots among others.

With tax in mind, the government can use it as a tool to tap into this huge unutilized resource of unemployed citizens thus checking on their poverty levels. The impact of poverty should not be undermined. Poverty has a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of the citizenry, increasing despair, social unrest, and increased expectations and dependency on the government.