Let’s incentivize job creation
What you need to know:
Natural resources are finite resources and they contribute little revenue to the national resource envelop compared to labour. However, they receive a lot of incentives compared to labour in Uganda.
According to the global economy - world bank, the income generated from a natural resource, percent of DGP in 2019 was 6.12 percent while labor only under pay as you earn (PAYE) in the July-June FY 2017/2018 contributed to 13.29 percent and reduced to 8.13 percent in July-June FY2019/2020.
The reduction in pay as you earn (PAYE) in the FY 2019/2020 was linked to the layoff of some employees and salary reduction by some organizations mainly due to covid-19 lockdown effects. For example, in the education, and accommodation sector, PAYE reduced by 20.5 per cent when compared to the last financial year.
Other services sectors (NGO sector) had to reduce the number of staff as a result of reduced donor funding on specific projects, according to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) annual revenue performance report fy2019/2020.
It is an indication that tax on labor does not only surpass income from natural resources but is also a sustainable source of revenue for Uganda if prioritized. Uganda’s 2020 unemployment rate stood at 2.44 per cent and is expected to rise following the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the economy.
Globally, unemployment stands to be one of the major problems of our time, this is due to several reasons including laxity by the government to create new jobs, replacement of labor with machines like automatic teller machines (ATM), robots among others.
With tax in mind, the government can use it as a tool to tap into this huge unutilized resource of unemployed citizens thus checking on their poverty levels. The impact of poverty should not be undermined. Poverty has a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of the citizenry, increasing despair, social unrest, and increased expectations and dependency on the government.
A clear example can be drawn from the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the social and economic well-being of Ugandans. The situation worsened due to covid-19 thus forcing the government to provide food reliefs and extending the “Nabbanja money” to the people living in poverty. Therefore:
The government should use tax to check on unemployment through offering assistance to the scientist, for instance, in health workers to be able to offer specialized health services for domestic and external thus an increase in foreign currencies.
The government should use taxes to support innovation. This will create a reasonable number of the scientist working on clean technology, discovering a cure, for diseases like covid-19 pandemic among others. This will increase revenue for the government. The government should also ensure that production facilities are not outsourced but supported.
Extending tax support to the labor sector can be more productive and sustainable than extending tax incentives and exemptions to the natural resource “finite” sector.
The author: Aloysious Kittengo, [email protected]