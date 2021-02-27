Let’s redeem Uganda’s football clubs

By Guest Writer More by this Author

On Friday, I read about the sad story of the tribulations of local football club Sports Club Villa with players reportedly having gone seven months without pay. Things are difficult in this Covid-19 era and most likely, what is happening to SC Villa is happening to other local clubs or worse.

I have followed Ugandan football since the 1970s when playing or even running a football club in Uganda was mostly a hobby. The reality now is that football is big business elsewhere in the world and in Uganda, we have to start looking to reach those levels. But big business comes with discipline grounded in sound management and accountability.

However, those aspects are fairly fluid in Ugandan football. That lack of strict accountability has its roots in the game’s world governing body FIFA, where corruption linked scandals have been common. That spills over into the national governing body FUFA, which has dodged attempts to get it to account to government and the public.



Any attempt by government to impose its will on accountability would lead to Uganda being banned by FIFA from participating in all football activities.

As for the clubs, it seems that when the going is good, the clubs “belong” to one or two sponsors, but when clubs are in distress like it is now, the sponsors cede responsibility and we start to hear calls for bailouts from FUFA, FIFA or government.

The SC Villa experiment of a fans-based Trust is a good one, but I wonder whether issues of accountability and members’ economic benefits (prerequisites for sustainability) are well covered. Given SC Villa’s current circumstances, perhaps they are not. Here is a novel idea:

Clubs such as Express FC, SC Villa, Vipers FC and even Onduparaka and institutional clubs such as KCCA, potentially have strong fan bases.

Can one, Express FC, for example (over to you Isaac Mwesigwa), explore restructuring and offering fans and other investors a chance to own their clubs through the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE)? The initial steps I suppose would be to engage a good investment adviser, commission someone to study the possibilities and put together some kind of prospectus, discuss the issues with the USE, and finally launch an IPO. With a flotation on the USE, club executives would have to be professional and competent. Those in overall charge of the club would be obliged to be transparent and accountable.

The icing on the cake would be that the fans would truly be the owners of their club as investors with tangible economic benefits.

That to me sounds like a recipe for our game to transition from where I found it in 1972 (and where it is still stuck to date) into the 21 Century.

HGK Nyakoojo

Buziga, Kampala.