Let’s reserve the title president for one person in the country

I know it isn’t against the Uganda Constitution, but I find it pretentious or some kind of self-aggrandisement when a leader of a political party or some business calls himself ‘president’. I think we should leave this title to the head of the state. To address someone who isn’t president as “president” is technically disrespectful to the person who’s currently “President.”

MPs should designate a title for party leaders but they shouldn't be called presidents - it waters down the national office. If one is president but you don't agree with their presidency, at least, address them as 'Mr' - the respected Kiiza Besigye, now in prison, often does it with Museveni. I also think that former presidents shouldn’t be called ‘president’ – we should call them ‘Mr’ or whatever. “President” is a position, not a title. The standard convention is that if you acquire an honorific, you use it until it is replaced with another one.

The American Custom, not their constitution, has it that a president has earned the title ‘Mr President’ for life and is usually referred to as such long after he leaves office, but I disagree with it. That form of address is wrong because there is only one holder of that office at a time and the title goes with the office. Former presidents are just private citizens, just like me, only with a much cooler resume. Some compare it with military ranks, if you leave the military as a colonel, or a lieutenant-colonel, you are a colonel for the rest of your life, but that is not quite the correct way when it comes to the presidency.

Titles are usually kept, even after losing the position (and you aren’t stripped of title). For example, the king of England is “His Majesty, King of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms”. If he abdicates from the throne while living, he retains the title of “His Majesty” but no longer has the qualifier “king”. So therefore the ‘title’ that has been instilled to go with the position is the generic title of “Mr”/”Ms” as a nod that anyone could potentially be a President.

It is correct to address them as simply ‘Mr’ or ‘Mrs’ or or ‘Ms’ - and then their surname. I have heard people refer to an attorney or engineer and then the surname - It is silliness in my opinion. I have never heard of anyone referred to as ‘parking attendant so and so or ‘grocery shelf stacker so and so. We should really stop this, please. The term ‘president’ has a history. It was first used in academic and scientific organisations in the 1660s. There was no other national president before the United States (US) created this office in 1787.

It was, however, a title that was used for the man who presided over Congress, beginning in 1774 with a man called Peyton Randolph, from Virginia. The word itself means, from Latin, to sit before. That idea was transferred to the elective office that we call the presidency. There was a lot of discussion as to the correct form of address during the first US administration. The Founding Fathers had some lengthy discussions about whether the President should have a title like "His Majesty," “Presidential Majesty,” “Highness,” and so on, and decided that such titles would be too reminiscent of the monarchy they were leaving behind, but that he should have some title of respect. So, he is called ‘Mr President’.

George Washington did insist on the title "Your Excellency" while he was in office.

In official settings, such as during speeches, meetings, or congressional sessions, the title "Mr President" is commonly used.

However, in more casual or personal interactions, the president may be addressed by their first name or other titles, depending on the context and the relationship between the individuals.

The bottom line is that the president is an individual. He or she when that happens comes to the office with their own personality, beliefs, and wishes for the country. These things are what got them elected hopefully, and not that they were the lesser of two evils as has happened in recent elections. The presidency, on the other hand, transcends the person. It is the highest office to be held by any citizen. As such, though we sometimes disagree with the president, we should strive to not disgrace the presidency.

I cannot stress enough how I believe that even if the man is flawed, do not make the appearance of the office of president tarnished. Presidents come and go, but the office will remain and should remain conceptually incorruptible.



