Let’s solve Uganda’s gambling problem

It has become a cliché to refer to practices that have been around for hundreds of years as being “as old as time”. But in the case of gambling, it is really the truth. Historians claim that the practice of finding a consideration, taking a risk and then awarding a prize date back to the stone age.

Even though gambling activities were not regulated in Uganda until the late 1960s, gambling has been a part of the everyday life of Ugandans since ancient times with games such as omweeso. In recent years, gambling has grown in popularity and at an unprecedented rate.

The connectivity of the country is increasing rapidly, with the number of people with constant internet access rising almost tenfold within the past decade. With the closure of all land-based gambling premises as a result of COVID-19, we have seen an exodus online.

The gambling industry has evolved substantially in terms of penetration and revenue generation. Gambling related tax revenue has increased by over fortyfold during the past decade, fromShs 0.24 billion in 2002/3 to Shs 50.6 billion in 2020/21. Add to that the creation of jobs to Ugandans and rental income and utilities amounting to approximately 13 billion annually, and you’ve got a promising and thriving economy sector player.

Unfortunately, the industry is also associated with undesirable socio-economic problems. For instance, gambling participation may negatively affect gamblers themselves through financial and family distress caused by problem gambling and through its many negative repercussions imposed on the community.

It is easy to look at statistics as just numbers, sanitized by their lack of names and identities. But these statistics have faces and a story. It is a man walking into the betting shop just to look at the fixtures and walking out four hours later with his hands on his head after betting with all his child’s school fees. It’s Taata Ali hoping for a financial breakthrough every time he inserts the next coin until he spends everything he has.

It’s people suffering from financial, mental and physical harm because of either their own gambling or that of their loved ones or friends. It’s real, life-changing and can happen to anyone.

First, gambling is normal and is a perfectly legal activity in Uganda so we shouldn’t shy away from it. All gambling in Uganda is regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board under the Lotteries and Gaming Act No. 7 of 2016 which came into effect in 2016.

Making gambling safer is at the core of what we do. Our responsibilities as Uganda’s sole regulatory body go beyond the mere regulation of gambling. We have increased our focus on gambling operators to make sure that they are prioritizing consumer safety and are taking a more accountable approach towards gambling. We have introduced new rules to ensure safer advertising and stricter age verification checks to curtail underage gambling through the procurement of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System which will enable the Board to monitor the activities of all gaming operators and users in real time.

The Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has not been in existence for very long, but already the contribution to the gaming sector is exponential. We expect to stay on this trajectory and continue raising standards and the expectation from operators is that they will strive to do the same.

Gambling is normal but harm must not be- which is why our Responsible Gaming Program is intended to ensure that clear prevention messages, strong referral routes, and acknowledgement that many other organizations, networks and individuals that play a key role across the system work together with us to ensure effective prevention.