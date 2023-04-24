Let’s support anti-corruption fight

The ongoing response against corruption in government, though late in coming, is very welcome news. It should be wholly supported.

The wanainchi ( citizens ) however await to see if this latest response can be sustained for the next 12 months and beyond, and extended to handle pending corruption cases beyond just the mabaati case.

A sustained anti-corruption fight could perhaps also improve Uganda’s score in the Corruption Perception Index which is compiled annually by Transparency International. The CPI ranks 180 countries around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 ( clean ).

As of now, Rwanda at 51 percent ( 2022 ) has the highest score in the East African Community EAC, meaning that it is least corrupt. This is followed by Tanzania at 38 percent, Kenya at 32 percent, Uganda at 26 percent, DR Congo at 20 percent, Burundi at 17 percent and South Sudan at 13 percent.

An improvement in a country’s CPI would normally reflect favourably on the country’s image in the region, in the continent and even globally. And with these improvements then comes the prospects of getting better credit rating, improved choice as a tourist and investment destination. Which is what Uganda now needs.

But lets delve deeper in the latest developments in the fight against corruption in the country. The arrest, detention and prosecution of government officials at the level of minister.

To begin with, there has been numerous corruption scandals in the past 10 years alone, to even recount here. A research carried out in 2021, by the Inspector General of Government( IGG) and the German Society for International Cooperation, found that Uganda looses Shs20 trillion to corruption annually.

This is truly frightening as loss to corruption accounts for nearly half of Uganda’s Shs50 trillion national budget - without factoring in the supplementary budget.

This makes the iron sheets (mabaati) scandal just a tiny fraction of the overall corruption problem in the government. It is worth pursuing it nonetheless for the good message it sends that corruption will be punished.

Given that potent political will has been one of the missing weapons in the fight against official corruption in Uganda government, what has now so infuriated President Museveni so much as to cause him to finally take action on his ministers ?

We will recall that not long ago, President Museveni cautioned the Inspector General of Government, Betty Kamya, to go slow on the corrupt lest they choose to invest their loot abroad. This statement from a President came as a shock to many, prompting the question - had the mafia in the government become more powerful than President Museveni? Was Museveni now afraid of the mafia in government ?

The President also recently asked the IGG to exempt army officers from declaring their wealth as required by the leadership code – a statement that appeared to aid and a abet corruption in government.

There is off course no love lost from the public for corrupt government officials and ministers. Only their hypocritical constituents complaining of persecution of their thieving ‘daughter’ or ‘son’, may care. These officials should face the consequences of their theft.

But there is also a public outcry that the rule of law must apply to all, lest it becomes the law of rulers. So all corrupt government officials must be prosecuted as by law stipulated.

Joe Nam, Societal commentator

