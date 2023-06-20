Let’s unite against terror

Friday’s cowardly attack on a school in Western Uganda’s Kasese district has sent shockwaves through our nation. Assailants, believed to be members of the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) rebels, mercilessly targeted innocent students, claiming the lives of more than 40 young individuals. This senseless act of violence has left us deeply saddened and outraged, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.

The attack on the school, struck at the very heart of our education system, which should be a safe haven for our children’s growth and development. The assailants displayed a complete disregard for the sanctity of human life, setting fire to a dormitory and brazenly looting the school’s food store. It is deeply disturbing to witness such a heinous act unfold, knowing the lasting impact it will have on the families and the entire community.

This tragic incident takes on an even more somber tone as we reflect on the date: exactly 25 years after the ADF launched a devastating attack on Uganda Technical College, Kichwamba.

In that ruthless assault, 80 students lost their lives, and a hundred others were cruelly abducted. The repetition of such horrifying events highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive and resolute response to combat the menace of terrorism that continues to plague our nation.

The Allied Democratic Front (ADF) has perpetuated a reign of terror and instability, inflicting violence and untold suffering upon our communities. This recent attack serves as a stark and chilling reminder of the persistent threat posed by this rebel group. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we stand together in unequivocal condemnation of their cowardly actions and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of every citizen.

In the wake of this heart-wrenching tragedy, our deepest condolences go out to the families who have suffered the unimaginable loss of their cherished children.

No words can adequately express the profound grief and anguish that you must be enduring. Please know that our nation stands in unwavering solidarity with you during this incredibly challenging time. Your pain is our pain, and we share in your sorrow as a united community.

To the families directly impacted by this horrific act of violence, the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) stands resolute in its commitment to respond swiftly and decisively. We understand the immense pain and anguish inflicted by these acts of terrorism, and we are fully dedicated to protecting our communities from such abhorrent atrocities. The UPDF will intensify its efforts to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice and dismantle the networks that enable and sustain their malevolence. Rest assured, security will spare no effort in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

We understand that mere promises are not enough to ease the pain and suffering endured by the families who have lost their loved ones. We must take concrete action to honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and to prevent such tragedies from recurring.