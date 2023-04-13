Let’s work together to tackle the senseless road carnage

Uganda is experiencing a silent but growing upheaval reflected in the spiraling numbers of people perishing on the roads. With the increase in travel, safe arrival and return is extremely uncertain.

Transportation is pivotal to all socio-economic aspects. However, getting onto a road in Uganda has become a quick journey to the Creator! An average of 12 people lose their lives on a daily basis.

This statistics spike during festive seasons with reports indicating 206 accidents occurred during the Christmas period from December 23rd to 26th 2022, during which 55 people lost their lives. In just three days, this Easter, close to 40 people died in road crashes. Hundreds were left permanently disabled.

Experts attribute this road carnage to factors like human error, environmental and technical factors. At a road user level, cases connected to speeding, drink- driving and operating vehicles that are mechanically unfit for use have been singled out. Additionally, recklessness by government vehicles, “rich” people and boda boda riders who all feel untouchable has contributed significantly to the bloodshed!

Traffic police leadership claim they intervened to reduce violation of traffic rules and regulations by allocating personnel at key intersection points augmented with a mobile unit that monitors road usage. They insist this has registered some success, with many road users complying with the rules and regulations in fear of being detained, issued with traffic tickets or having their vehicles confiscated. However, efforts by the traffic police have been compromised by the “Ngaba Nogu” culture where “big people” giving “orders from above” hinder officers from executing their tasks.

Poor road construction and near absence of regular maintenance have also had a major role, with several accidents attributed to attempts to dodge potholes or negotiate sharp humps and corners.

Nevertheless, this glaring tragedy must be addressed wholesomely through a whole-of-government approach. The working in silos by government officials clinging onto the selfish claims of mandates must be condemned and exposed.

Road users, especially those who carry commuters like taxi and bus drivers, boda boda riders must be prevailed upon to comply with the regulations. Pedestrians too must be educated massively on road safety.

All of us including civil society, the media, the private sector, academia, individual activists, passengers, drivers, riders, police and service providers must unite to address road safety.

I take particular exception to the very “loud” silence by the otherwise noisy activist civil society players, social media brigades and mainstream media for the lacklustre attention to this wanton human destruction. All people, particularly passengers must be mobilised to exercise their power to tell off drivers, boda boda riders and other reckless road users. Dedicated toll-free numbers should be setup and operationalised for reporting impunity of those who intimidate law enforcers, and reckless government and other drivers.

We must stop pushing all responsibility to the police alone.

My sympathy and condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, been maimed or are hospitalised.