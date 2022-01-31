Let us be accountable to the people we serve in 2022

The Humanitarian world operates based on the Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality and Accountability (CHS). And humanitarians have been working hard to improve the quality of services offered to needy people.

For the sake of people who continue to be affected by different humanitarian events.

We thank all the humanitarians who continue to be accountable to communities that depend on their outputs.

Like humanitarians, we hope government organisations can borrow a thing from such initiatives, to use their powers responsibly and sensibly.

The privilege of those positions that we hold should motivate our accountability for the sake of humanity. So that when we plan to provide shelter to the homeless, it meets expectations and addresses their needs. So that when the needy get food, it is the correct rations to satisfy their hunger. So that people that need non-food items like soap, clothes and sanitary amenities, get adequate quantity and quality to solve their problems.

When needy people require to be served, accountable people should be considerate and respectful.

This humanitarian spirit can go a long way in restoring hope to the ‘hopeless’ . Now is the time to respect the humanitarian spirit.

We are happy to see the progress made by the stakeholders in ensuring that the people we serve know their rights to certain things.

In 2022, we want to see the people we work for being involved more. We want to see them succeed in their attempts to demand that their rights are respected; participate in decisions that affect their conditions as needy people; have access to helpful information and use this right to access, gainfully and responsibly.

The people we serve must go through a good complaint handling process. Do not reprimand them for demanding better services.

Let them be free and confident about evaluating our work and offering better options for improving the quality and process of our work.

Doing this effectively creates the much-needed impact of improved services and thus, the lives of the needy. It also ensures the sustainability and relevance of our services. Humanitarians operate in hard-to-reach places and sometimes in very volatile environments.

Governments that invite these organisations to support their people must provide the protection and create an enabling environment for humanitarians to work.

These days, we have got people on the move. When such people get stranded, governments must open their doors rather than shut them. The ingredients of accountability towards the people we work for applies to us all.

Accountability cannot work without responsibility. So, you in that ‘government’ office owe it to the organisations and persons that look forward to your service. You wake up every day to go and serve. To continue to be relevant in your work.

Therefore, 2022 provides us with the glorious opportunity to evaluate the feedback that we get from the people that we serve. To look at the people we work for as partners, not just beneficiaries. They have a stake in our services, outputs and products and can thus, determine the success or the failure of our interventions.

So, I say, let us go into the new year with the renewed hope of improving our work.

So that the current imbalances in our delivery of services is made better. Empower the people we work for to demand for better services. Let us rebrand our culture of spite and revenge into love and kindness. And be the professional that we always think we are.