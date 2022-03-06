Let us celebrate the book and make reading fashionable

A woman reads a book in a library. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Any nation with prospects of developing has to worry about this state of affairs.

This year’s World Book Day was celebrated on March 3. The theme for this year is “You are a reader”. This is an important day when the world reflects on the gains made in popularising reading. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.