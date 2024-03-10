Letter from Uganda to queer Ghana

Ghanaian law makers recently passed an anti-LGBTI legislation that will go down in the annals of history as being one of the most heinous stains on human conscience. The Bill titled “Human Sexual Rights and Values Bill” seeks to punish those involved in same sex sexual activity, as well as those that promote the rights of gay, lesbian and gender none confirming identities with a prison sentence.

The law now merely awaits presidential assent. President Nana Akufo Addo, according to the BBC, already expressed interested in signing it into law if that’s “what majority of Ghanaians want.”

The current homophobic craze in the western African country is eerily similar to its eastern counterpart Uganda. So, without losing the forest for trees, we at this juncture must give up, as activists our typologies to attempt a meta- reading of our crisis prone temporality. This can be achieved by thinking globally and acting locally and drawing on trans-national alliances for we face the same unrelenting hydra, like monster.

I warned often, last year in these pages of a danger that I had sensed. To quote from the blockbuster series Game of Thrones like the members of the Stark household I knew “Winter is Coming.” It should be noted that I don’t merry in the fulfillment of the “prophecy.” As the Anti- Gay law took shape in Uganda, through research I got to understand that this was not going to be restricted to Uganda alone but was in specific terms a continental movement and generally a global one that would soon turn its gaze on Eastern Europe. The tale tell signs were on the wall and it needed only an experienced gut, to start scratching to see the so many trojan horses and see through the dog whistling to see what the future really portended. Why Ghana and Uganda first? What are the similarities that make these two former British colonies more prone and susceptible to this kind of entrapment?

For Ghana’s case the BBC’s Story “Being Gay in Ghana: LGBT Community is ‘under attack’” that showcased the unfolding humanitarian crisis in in the West African country. Of peculiar interest is the US-based Ghanian sociologist researching gender, sexuality, and identity in West Africa, Dr Anima Adjepong who attributes the crisis of humanity unfolding in Ghana to three institutions “the government, the church or other religious institutions and the media.”

The same institutions that are to blame for the current crisis miles away in Uganda. These institutions must be delinked and assessed separately for a broader picture of the invisible and soon to be visible behemoth with whom we wrestle. Of great interest due to space constraint our focus shall be the church.

The Church in Ghana and Uganda

Reference to the church in this context mostly refers to the Pentecostal Evangelical church. In both Uganda and Ghana, the church is an American Evangelical variant. Born and breed in the American Christian southern belt it spread to West Africa at the end of the first half of the 20th century and later in the late sixties to its East African diaspora. Here it met the East African Revival Movement that it allured to morph into its image. Gained prominence during the implementation of Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) that had defanged the state in providing a large basket of public goods. And notably under the HIV/ AIDS scourge of the 1980’s where it became a leading moral voice. It could only fill the big shoes of the state at the aegis of its American funders, that now fund basic social services such as education through popular projects such as World Vision, Compassion International etc. The funders, now at least by the evidence and heart wrecking stories of Open Democracy demand that the nation that it being funded or subsidized must cleanse itself of any impurities.

As economies faltered, they (Evangelical Churches) became cushions against these vagaries both materially but also spiritually hence attracting hordes of unemployed broken souls and hence a political voice and attention. It may not be surprising that as Ghana recovers from its economic shocks characterized by plummeting of the Cedi (Ghanaian currency) at 40% by 2020 and the COVID19 shocks, with a recent Bail out from the International Monetary Fund. Ghana raises from these ashes only to hang the gays. Can’t the same really be said of Uganda, that as the economy rises there those that must go down to the ashes. A typical case of French Psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan’s Surplus enjoyment i.e. I can only win not by wining itself but when others lose.

The church is of crucial importance because it is the link between the other two institutions the media and the state. Having wrestled a US Evangelical, Scott Lively myself in American courts it was clear to me through the evidence unearthed in court that Ugandan politicians and media were only pawns in his wheel and therefore to firmly deal with deadlock of our times. We must cut the financial taps through exposure, narrative change, monitoring, and documentation of these morbid violations.

We can only achieve so much by thinking strategically, not in clustered typologies but in justice oriented trans-national alliances. For these coalitions are the only way we raise our voice higher, and this was through domestic coalitions like the Convening For Equality that we reinvigorated our energies in this arena and international coalitions. Weary not, my Ghanaian siblings for the moral arch of the universe bends towards justice.