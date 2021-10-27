Letter to Mr President

By Guest Writer More by this Author





Dear Mr President,

It is with much pleasure that I write to you.

Watching you over the years, I concluded that you’re an ardent reader and student of bible history. And so I thought to share this bible story with you; you might actually like it.

There was a city called Ramoth in Gilead hence its name Ramoth-Gilead. Through Moses the Prophet, God had designated it a fortress where sinners took refuge from the consequences of their sins and received the grace of God. I think the word you understand better is asylum. While God-fearing kings reigned over Israel, Ramoth remained so. When tyrannical kings reigned over Israel, the city ceased to serve its intended purpose under their stewardship and so God took it away from their jurisdiction.

In the course of time (1Kings 22), Ahab, one of Israel’smost wicked kings sought to regain control over Ramoth. Careful not to jeopardize the good relationship he enjoyed with the religious council dinning at his table, he in an unprecedented move, quite unlike his style (he always consulted Jezebel only), sought divine guidance from the religious council on whether to extend his control over Ramoth. Of course his religious council befuddled by his delicacies gave him a green light.

However, there was a young prophet called Micaiah who was neither party to the religious council nor dined at the king’s table. In the presence of the King and his religious council, this Micaiah attempted to put things into proper perspective. He showed them that the whole idea of Ahab seeking to reclaim Ramoth was God’s plan for his (Ahab) downfall and that a lying spirit had been sent into the mouths of his religious council to persuade him to regain control over Ramoth. But, neither Ahab nor his religious council knew this.

Sadly, the king responded by sentencing the prophet to the bread of sorrows and proceeding to battle for control over Ramoth. The more unfortunate thing is that Ahab did not return alive.

Mr. President, by now you can tell that I was merely fulfilling ‘English righteousness’ in saying ‘it is a pleasure to write to you’. I actually write out of much concern. If you recall, there was a time in Uganda when the ‘politician’ was ‘straight’ and worked for the good of Ramoth (the church). However, when the politician chose the way of perversion, God took the church away from him and raised a new breed that neither depends on nor consults him on anything. In his perversion, the politician developed a strong craving for absolute control over the church. He set out by crafting a religious policy in which he sought to turn churches into state agencies that propagate government and worldly programs and ideologies.

When that failed, he took advantage of the Covid-19 situation, hid behind scientific counsel to proceed with his agenda by imposing oppressive, and unreasonable restrictions over the church and other places of worship. This is why the only church segment enjoying something close to true freedom of worship today are those who tow his line in things like popularizing Covid-19 vaccination.

Mr. President, the church is not against medicine but against wicked agendas. When one reads between the lines, it’s clear that hidden behind the Covid-19 is a dark global agenda against the church.

Like the olden days, today’s politician also has a religious council that has opened the door for him to oppress Ramoth. Mr President, I am sure you know who this politician is and as an excellent student of history you’re best suited to help him. Especially because all signs point to a clear writing on the wall.

Mr President, you have always said that history should be to us a dictionary for the future. I have presented some divine biblical history for you to consider carefully. My major concern though is that from the history presented here, your religious council might be setting in motion your downfall. I always hear them applauding you the very way Ahab’s religious council did to him. But remember it is Ahab who didn’t return alive. More to that, from divine biblical history, no king of Israel ever won a battle at Ramoth.

Mr. President, here is an idea. There was another king called Darius in the book of Daniel chapter six who, despite his flaws, had a different ending. Mr. president, there’s a witness in you that the winds of ‘revolution’ are blowing stronger than ever before and whether you’ll mold yourself after Ahab or Darius, the choice is yours. However, if you must be Ahab, please change history and listen to young Micaiah for your own good.

As for me, let me carry on with the ministry of ‘Baptism’ at Ramoth.

The author, Wisdom K. Peter, is a church minister.