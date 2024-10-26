Leverage data to improve food security

Despite its agricultural potential and significant exports, Uganda’s food insecurity levels have remained classified as serious by the 2023 Global Hunger index.

As Uganda struggles with escalating effects of climate change, food insecurity has become one of the most pressing issues, particularly in the rural areas where children, pregnant women and those living with HIV are often the hardest hit.

In regions like Northern Uganda, and Karamoja Sub-region, where acute malnutrition is surging, data driven strategies are proving vital for tracking food quality, monitoring agricultural yields, and making informed decisions regarding food production and distribution.

With the involvement of key government bodies such as the Ministry of Disaster preparedness and Refugees, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries and the Uganda National Metrological Authority (UNMA), data can significantly aid efforts to alleviate hunger, particularly in vulnerable communities.

According to the 2023 joint child malnutrition estimates from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Bank, more than 268,000 children in Uganda are currently suffering from acute malnutrition.

This crisis is more severe in regions where prolonged droughts and erratic rainfall patterns have relentlessly impacted agricultural productivity. Drought, floods and changing rainfall patterns have become the new norm, making it increasingly difficult for Ugandans, especially local farmers to rely on traditional farming cycles.

In response to these challenges, data collection and analysis have turned out to be critical tools for tracking agricultural performance and planning effective food distribution strategies.

The Ministry of Disaster preparedness and Refugees and Ministry of Agriculture, Animal and Fisheries (MAAIF) have been focal in advocating for the use of data to inform disaster management strategies, particularly in regions prone to food insecurity.

The Minister for Agricultural, Animal industry and Fisheries, Mr Frank Tumwebaze emphasized the importance of data in agricultural planning during the launch of the partnership between MAAIF and Uganda National Farmers’ Federation (UNFFE) at the ministry headquarters in Entebbe.

In relation to this, collaboration with agricultural planning, agricultural research institutions, the ministry can be able to collect data on crop yields, soil health and pest infestations, information which is crucial in determining which crops are best suited to withstand the changing climate and in advising farmers on adaptive farming techniques however, integrating meteorological data provided by Uganda Meterological Authority (UNMA), the government can prepare communities for the impact of the un predictable changing patterns allowing more targeted food production and distribution especially in the country’s regions facing the adverse effects of food insecurity.

With the growing threat in Uganda’s climate change, a data driven approach to food insecurity is no longer optional but essential coupled with swift collaboration between the office of the Prime Minister, The Ministry of Disaster preparedness and Refugees, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal and Fisheries and Uganda National Meterological Authority to offer a blue print for how data can be leveraged to protect the most vulnerable populations from the devastating effects of hunger and malnutrition.

Harnessing the power of data from Meterological agencies, agricultural research centres and health institutions, will only Uganda better predict, prepare for and respond to food crisis.

Patience Mutonyi