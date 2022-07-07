Liberation of teachers is by themselves

While growing up, I was told education is the key to every profession, and that whoever attains it makes it in life.

It only becomes a nightmare when you go to school and vice versa happens. My grandparents gave me a very good picture of education; when one goes to school it’s all done.

However, I didn’t know that there are some areas that were neglected deliberately by the authorities and the teaching profession is one of them.

African countries have neglected teachers seriously; this is a fatal mistake that needs to be rectified.

Teachers are noble, they have loved their profession for years, but they have been taken for granted, impoverished, neglected, underestimated, and used like a mingling stick.

But time has come to end the fracas. We need an ending solution to the undermining of our nurturers, educators, and nobles of our nations. In Africa, we can point to just three countries that are paying their teachers very well based; South Africa; Egypt and Equatorial Guinea.

The three listed African countries are paying their qualified teachers more than some medical doctors.

Teachers are fairly under-appreciated in the United States and most African countries. The average teacher only earns about $47,000 per year, which is far less than many of them deserve.

Considering how much they have to put up with, in their primary, and high school classrooms, they should be earning more money than most tycoons, rock stars and political officeholders.

But not all countries under-appreciate their teachers. Here are the five countries with the highest salaries for teachers in the world: Switzerland, Luxembourg, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands. The educational system in Switzerland is not run by the federal government, but by the government of each canton.

Most students start primary school at 6, and the average student attends 12 years of school. The country ranks highly in quality of education, particularly in advanced mathematics. After 15 years of experience, the average Swiss teacher earns around $69,000 per year which is roughly Shs20m per month.

Luxembourg is known for having an amazing quality of education. Everyone between the ages of four and 16 must attend school, where they learn to speak three languages (Luxembourgish, German, and French).

With such emphasis placed on education, it’s no surprise that teachers make a decent wage. A primary school teacher with no experience earns around $64,000 per year, about Shs18m per month.

The public education system in Canada is quite good, with roughly 80 percent of students attaining a secondary diploma–and 53 percent of students attaining a post-secondary diploma.

Roughly 5.4 percent of the country’s GDP is spent on education. Teachers are paid well in Canada, with the average teacher salary rising to around $56,500 (about Shs16m) per month after 15 years of experience.

In Germany, children must attend school from the age of six, and they graduate after 12 or 13 years.

There is little or no tuition charged in the majority of the schools, but students must take tests to prove their qualifications. Teachers in Germany can earn a little over $64,000 (Shs224m per year) after 15 years of experience.

The Dutch educational system is much more student-oriented, with individuals attending different schools depending on their needs, background, and career choices.

The Dutch pay their teachers a good salary, with primary school teachers earning around $36,000, (about Shs10m) per month as a starting salary. However, after 15 years of experience, the average teacher can earn close to $60,000 which is Shs17.5m per month.

Imagine a Ugandan teacher seeks for only Shs1.35m for starters. It’s so painful and unbelievable.

If you want to get better, walk with the best, if you want to flock together, you have to grow the same feathers with those you need to flock with.

One will say the countries listed above are big economies and that we are not yet there.

Yes, however, we need to look up to them and do what they do as imitation is part of learning.

I, therefore, advise my fellow teachers to be vigilant and work upon all measures to uplift ourselves by joining key political positions to work upon policies to liberate Ugandan teachers once and for all.