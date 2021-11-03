Listen to the Ugandan midwife outcry

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Many midwives, especially from the east and central region, raised concern about the lack of an enabling environment, lack of supplies, equipment, enough lighting, and lack of enough beds.

I had the opportunity of enjoying a beautiful Halloween experience away from Uganda for the very first time this year. when i found myself at main street Woburn on October 31, I didn’t think much of it until my hostess explained that it was the best location for the annual Halloween celebration in that part of the state. The streets were alive with human activity: men, women and children eagerly waiting to watch the parades of those that lived, while they enjoyed the achievements and history of the departed. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.