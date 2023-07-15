Loan scheme: Retool graduates, address unemployment

I write in response to your article published on July 7, titled Loan scheme: 1,500 needy students stuck. It sheds light on the challenges faced by students who have benefited from the loan scheme introduced in 2014 to increase access to higher education. While the scheme has successfully enabled 13,405 needy students to pursue various undergraduate and graduate programmes, the issue of unemployment among these graduates deserves urgent attention.

The loan scheme was initially designed as a revolving fund, aiming to support future generations of deserving students. However, the Higher Education Students Financing Board reports that not all graduates are able to secure jobs upon completion of their studies. This situation not only undermines the objectives of the loan scheme but also poses a significant obstacle for the graduates themselves.

To address this issue effectively, it is crucial to focus on retooling students in entrepreneurship and business incubation. While acquiring a degree is a significant achievement, the transition from university knowledge to practical application often proves challenging. Theoretical knowledge is undoubtedly valuable, but the ability to translate it into tangible outcomes, particularly in terms of generating income, requires additional support.

Therefore, it is essential to create an enabling environment that equips these graduates with the necessary skills and resources to succeed. Entrepreneurship training programmes and mentorship initiatives can empower them to start their own businesses, thereby not only generating income for themselves but also contributing to the overall economic growth of our nation.

Furthermore, it is worth considering the potential opportunities available in sectors such as tourism and oil. The tourism sector, with its diverse range of job prospects, holds promise for absorbing a considerable number of graduates. By investing in infrastructure development, marketing campaigns, and promoting sustainable tourism practices, we can create a conducive environment for graduates to find meaningful employment.

Additionally, the oil sector, if properly managed, can provide employment opportunities across various domains, including engineering, finance, and environmental conservation. By exploring partnerships with industry players, the government can facilitate internships, apprenticeships, and training programmes, enabling graduates to gain practical experience and increase their employability.

Volunteer jobs in public service can serve as a steppingstone for graduates, allowing them to develop relevant skills while making a meaningful contribution to society.

Ultimately, addressing the issue of unemployment among graduates who have completed their studies from higher institutions of learning in the broader scheme of transforming the country is imperative for the return on investment in education.

By focusing on entrepreneurship and business incubation, exploring opportunities in sectors like tourism and oil, and expanding volunteer jobs in public service, we can create a supportive ecosystem that equips these graduates for success.

It takes a concerted effort of all stakeholders to ensure that the loan scheme provides access to higher education and leads to meaningful employment, benefiting both individuals and our society as a whole.