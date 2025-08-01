Locked out and left guessing: Is this how we train lawyers in Uganda?

It is nearly September, and hundreds of us, recent law graduates, are still waiting. Not for exam results. Not for placements. We are waiting for something far simpler: information. A calendar. A notice. A statement. Something, anything from the Law Development Centre (LDC) about when the next Bar Course intake will begin. Instead, we are met with silence.

This silence is not just inconvenient. It is disorienting, frustrating, and frankly, disrespectful to the very people Uganda’s legal system claims to be grooming. We spent years studying law, passed pre-entry, sat through internships, moots, coursework, and earned our degrees. And now we find ourselves stuck in limbo. Rumours fill the gap. There might be reforms. Maybe a National Bar Exam is coming. Maybe universities will soon be licensed to offer Bar Courses. But none of this is said officially. No timelines. No clarity.

Just speculation. In the absence of information, anxiety grows. Lives remain on hold. Opportunities are missed. Scholarships are deferred. And planning becomes impossible. Let us not forget what happened last year.

In 2024, LDC first admitted only 28 percent of those who passed pre-entry. Then came months of uncertainty and lobbying until more students were added later. The lack of transparency was painful. But what is worse is that it appears we are headed for the same thing again. Is this going to be the trend every year? That we are left to guess whether our names are in, or out until pressure forces a response? We are past the point of this being an administrative hiccup. It is a message.

Yes, anyone who understands legal education knows that LDC is indeed overwhelmed but that can only be the excuse for so long.

That law graduates, despite doing everything required, can be left in the dark, is not how a profession built on the rule of law should operate. We are not asking for shortcuts or favours. Personally, I have never been a fan of how LDC operates. The ideology they seem to have, the horror stories from past students, all of it has chipped away at public confidence. But even with all that, I accept that it’s a necessary step.

A mentor once told me: “Just go through it. It’s one year.” That advice sits with me now more than ever. LDC is still the only path to bar qualification in Uganda. And so we wait. Meanwhile, other countries are talking about real reform. Ghana has moved toward a National Bar Exam model, where universities train students and a central body examines them. Other jurisdictions allow multiple institutions to prepare Bar candidates.

These ideas are worth exploring. But reform without communication is chaos. While these conversations continue, the students most affected have been given zero information.

A simple, honest statement would go a long way. Will there be a September intake? If not, when? If reform is on the horizon, what form will it take, and when? These are not unreasonable questions. They are the bare minimum.

Legal education must be anchored in values like transparency, fairness, and accountability. But the process of entering the legal profession in Uganda has become a masterclass in opacity, feel free to look at the enrolment issue, and that hurts not only students, but the profession itself. We are told we are the future of justice. But how are we supposed to defend justice, when the very door to the profession is locked, and no one will tell us why?

Written by Calvin Stewart Obita | [email protected]