Make shelters safe, durable

Many years ago, the generation of youngsters at the time grew up in shelters made of temporary materials.

At that time, the commonly available materials for our buildings were reeds, soil and grass for roofing. These would make homes that gave the occupants modest comfort.

It was the style at the time – given that this was affordable. Also, during that time, the tradition of building houses using mud and wattle was widespread, which was okay because the episodes of extreme weather hazards, like torrential rains, were not as severe as we see today.

At that time, these houses could withstand the test of natural events, and the severity of devastation from such a hazard was mild. We were never worried that the buildings that we occupied then would be ravaged like we see today. Today, after only one hour of heavy rains, we face a lot of damage.

We see shelter and livelihoods of people destroyed, displacing hundreds of thousands of people in the process. During the olden days, when it was the dry season, the heat was not as severe as it is these days for the obvious reasons of a changing climate.

Although we see that climatic conditions are changing in a way, the communities have refused to pay attention. Communities continue to practice our traditional way of building from a long time ago. Even in vulnerable locations like on unstable slopes, our tradition of constructing buildings using temporary materials continue. A lot has changed due to many reasons – we have tinkered with nature.

The big trees that would act as windbreaks have fallen. That is why the wind shear now is unforgiving in its effects. A consequence is that our temporary structures cannot withstand these forces. Houses built from dry sticks, straws, and old polythene sheeting materials can no longer resist these bad weathers.

We are very vulnerable these days. Therefore, for our resilience, we need to transition from temporary shelters to more permanent ones. In doing this, we will be safe, secure and comfortable.

We will not worry that our houses will be washed away due to the recurrent poor weather. For our resilience, now is the time to change from mud houses to baked locally-made bricks, strengthened with cement and complete with roofing sheets. We can make the plaster work by using the locally available materials in communities.

This creates a properly engineered and resilient habitat for communities. It is the only way of providing longer years of service for our habitats, unlike the makeshift houses that are made from non-durable materials. You will not need to renew the flooring every year. It allows one to focus on other areas of life. Permanent houses will give long-term protection from extreme weather conditions. It is also secure and protects occupants from burglary.

The other big advantage is that community members have the skills to make these shelters. If our experience of the recent past when people’s settlements in many parts of the country got washed away after heavy rains, the resulting floodwaters displaced many people, do not pull our ears enough, then nothing will.

The risks of suffering these hazards are now high and the only way to escape the consequences is to build more permanent buildings. The constant engagement of communities must continue.