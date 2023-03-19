Make the customer feel great

The Sexual Revolution of the 1960s and 1970s that began in the Western world challenged and changed the accepted norms of human sexual behaviour and conduct. Religions that posed as guardians and moral guides on sexual morality were shaken to their foundation.

Early this month was a beehive of activity as it included International Women’s Day which was an opportunity to honour and appreciate the women in our lives. Being a public holiday, it was indeed an awesome day to have quality time with loved ones. I did not miss out on this and even did a bit of restaurant hopping too.

My experience was great as I visited a usual place that has cut out its niche of delicious and generous food, fast service and generally provides a great customer experience. I Later moved to a newly opened Cafe in Kiira Bulindo road where they had a vintage car show as part of the day’s activity. Great ambience and service. The waiters dotted on us, the owner was present to welcome us and engage us. She even introduced us to people who have been part of her journey.

Wow, it felt like I had known her for years, we felt very important to her. The place has great potential and I will definitely go back.

One of my friends unfortunately did not have a great Women’s Day. She visited a newly opened restaurant within the Quality Naalya space and while there was wowed by the beautiful deco of the place and said so much to the manager. She then inquired who had done it for them, only for the manager to respond “I don’t think you can afford it”! It went downhill from there. The food was no longer tasty, the deco did not look wonderful anymore and the general mood just slumped.

She could not wait to get out and never go near that brand again. Now, I totally understand that when a customer comes to your business the first thing is have the basics right for whatever goods or service you are offering and then the add-on of emotions. However never forget that how you make a customer feel must be high on your agenda if you want any repeat business or business at all.

Still on Women’s Day, a colleague took his children to a park on Akamwesi Mall Gayaza road, naturally eating is a must do. While all the children where excitedly trying to order and figure out what they each individually wanted, the waiter suggested to them a pizza offer that gave them two for the price of one. The kids were ecstatic! He went one further when the drink that my colleague wanted was not available in that restaurant, he got it from another place so that the customer stayed. Well, let’s just say this waiter got a very generous tip and I hope the eatery owner knows that he has a gem of an employee.

There is a huge connection between love, respect and money you make in business. Where there is low love and low respect, you had better be a government parastatal or a monopoly otherwise your business is a goner.

Where there is low love and high respect, you may be okey because you are probably a huge brand. We are just stuck with you.

There are also business or brands that are of high love and low respect which are survivors and will probably be okey too. Some phone brands that are mainly known for having great cameras may be here.

The quadrant where every business owner should strive to be is in the high love, high respect.

This is the cash cow quadrant. A re-known phone brand seems to be sitting comfortably here as well as a local eating place whose brand is even known by a two year old. In which quadrant is your brand or your business?