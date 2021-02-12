Makerere students frustrated by online learning

Since the start, online learning has been a misfortune to Makerere students. Makerere University developed a system, Makerere University E-Learning Environment (MUELE), where every student is registered to attend courses. It is the same system where lecturers upload reading materials for students. MUELE is a slow system that can’t allow many users at a time.

The same system requires one to have a university email whereby the current system denies students a right to open these emails themselves, yet few people are available to help students open institutional email accounts. Imagine, College of Humanities and Social Sciences with more than 6,000 students in five schools that make up this college, only two people have been authorised to open emails for students at this college.

Makerere University currently has more than 38,000 students whereby not even 20,000 can afford to be on the MUELE System at the same time due to traffic. On the other hand, it is a system that has failed to be understood by both learners and lecturers.

It is evident, lecturers were trained to use MUELE and instead could not catch up with the system and resorted to teaching on zoom and cloud meeting apps that made it hard for students to afford data required to attend lectures of four to six hours per day.

The university has never trained students on how to use MUELE and, the lecturers who were skilled found the system slow and not accommodating all students.

While lecturers chose to start zoom lectures, in a class of 300 students, only 70 students attend while others remain behind due to data issues and other system complications.

In his letter, MAK/VC/21, Makerere Vice Chancellor Barnabus Nawangwe said the university has opened for finalists and continuing students beginning February 8, and the mode of study is online.

Students have since then asked themselves whether Makerere has improved the MUELE system or rather it will facilitate data for the zoom lectures. We have no answers yet and, we are worried when we hear about studying online.

Nelson Bahati,

nelson.bahati@chuss.mak.ac.ug