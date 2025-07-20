Making a difference, one act at a time

My journey with Rotary began at a young age, thanks to my late father, Gerald Jagwe. I recall the Rotary magazines he would bring home, and a memorable social event where the Rotary Club of Masaka gathered at Nabugabo Beach to bond and celebrate. It was my first time at the beach, and I got to meet and bond with many children my age.

Although this was years ago, the memories remain vivid, the very essence of Rotary: it leaves a lasting impression through the connections we form, the joy we share, and the meaningful work we accomplish together.

We know Rotarians for their acts of kindness and selflessness, which echo across generations. From building schools and health centres to installing water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, Rotary’s impact is extensive. It is through these initiatives that we cultivate leadership, purpose, and a sense of community.

People in many parts of Uganda teach us to keep our heads down, our voices down, and our dreams modest.

However, Rotary teaches us something different. It reminds us that each of us is a leader and that we can use whatever resources we have, no matter how small, to make a difference in our lives and communities, bringing smiles and hope to those around us.

This year, Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo calls on us to unite for good. In line with this vision, Rotary District 9214 Governor Christine Kyeyune Kawooya has emphasised the importance of impacting communities through small yet significant acts of service, one act at a time. She has prioritised maternal and child health, particularly through initiatives to reduce neonatal and maternal mortality, such as ensuring a continuous supply of medical oxygen to health facilities.

Her focus also includes empowering teenage mothers, helping them rebuild their lives, and improving Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) standards throughout the region. As President of the Rotary Club of Rubaga Lake View, I am proud of our projects this year. These projects stand as a testament to the power of partnership, collaboration, and dedication. While it may seem a lot to achieve in one year, we must not forget that what the mind conceives, it achieves, and a goal written down is half fulfilled. Besides, what is a year without service? What is leadership without impact? The Rotarians I know dedicate their time, resources, and energy to make these goals a reality.

In return, we gain invaluable skills in leadership, project management, public speaking, and much more. Through partnerships, we magnify our impact. That is why we invite more partners to join us on these projects. Rotary is more than an organisation; it is a call to action. It teaches us to value what we have, whether it is our time, resources, or connections. Rotary reminds us that regardless of someone’s circumstances, with some help, everyone can rise. So, as we journey through this Action Year, let us heed the call to unite for good. Let us remember that together, we can bring meaningful change to our communities, one act at a time.

Ivan Matthias Mulumba, President-Rotary Club of Rubaga Lake View (2025-2026) Classification: Valuation Consulting Services [email protected]



