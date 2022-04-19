Managers of our economy should experience the consequences of their management

Recently, I budgeted for Shs50,000 to do basic household shopping. And privileged to have a reserve of the current kidney- price costing fuel in my car, I drove to the nearest market place to buy some homestead groceries. Painfully, although noteworthy, the Shs50,000 – which is actually our highest single shillings bank note, did not fill my usual green polythene shopping bag that I had carried from home. I am not an economist, and neither do I posture as one, but I still didn’t need lectures on GDP falls and rises of this beautiful country that is bed rocked on the “economy that works” to conclude that our economy is on Mr. Matia Kasaija’s “Phewwww” but unfortunately on sloppy down gradient.

But by and large, I was left wondering whether those who actively manage this economy really feel the pinch like the rest of us. But how would they when: they have free fuel cards, pre-paid calls, shopping cards, free housing and an etcetera of privileges?

Isn’t it, therefore, so awkward that those who manage this enterprise, again struggle so much to evade the consequences of their (mis)management? For example, they construct ‘excellent’ public schools, and yet their children enjoy the returns of the Cambridge or the USA curriculum. They construct ‘amazing’ public hospitals, and yet when they fall sick, their first destination isn’t the ‘beautiful’ Kiruddu but private hospitals. You will hear them chest thumping over a peaceful, secure and serene country, and yet they can’t travel even a kilometer without a legion of security guards. They will brag about an excellent road network, and yet in the following minutes, they will drive with ear breaking sirens commanding for the undeserved right of way amidst a stomach-boiling traffic jam. To whom then do they provide these ‘excellent’ services?

A chef who claims to have prepared a delicious meal, and yet when it comes to lunch time, runs to a nearby restaurant to quench his hunger, is synonymous to a man who tries to climb a tree while pocketing.

We need a moment of truth and soul searching. The “do as I say; and not as I do” dogma is hogwash and should be disbanded. We deserve some dose of empathy. If not for anything, at least for our trust. The moment we see our leaders falling sick, and running to the facility that they constructed, then we are sure that it won’t be strange of them to hear that Nawaikoke Health Centre III lacks paracetamol. They will appreciate the fact that some women give birth on floors, and many even die as a result of high patient-to-doctor ratios.

Until we break this disconnect, this country shall remain polarized and extremely divided. We are even vulnerable to the consequences of privilege classing. No wonder, some people even ‘unAfricanly’ celebrate the ills that befall their fellow humans whom they view as members of the privileged class, and so, have supposedly obscured their access to a fair standard of living which has mothered their current suffering. This is portending a country of ‘them’ against ‘us’!