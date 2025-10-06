Manifestos: Which candidate tackles journalists’ challenges?

Journalists play a crucial role in elections through information dissemination and voter education, helping citizens understand electoral laws, procedures, candidate platforms, and polling processes. By keeping the electorate informed, they enable voters to make sound decisions when choosing their leaders.

The media is often referred to as the Fourth Estate after the Judiciary, Executive, and Legislature. There is no doubt that it shapes public discourse, facilitates political participation, enhances accountability, and counters misinformation.

As Ugandans return to the polls for the sixth time since Independence, and the fifth under President Museveni, the role of the media remains central. In this election, eight political parties are contesting with the aim of unseating Museveni, though many remain sceptical about their chances of success.

The main concerns continue to centre on the independence of the Electoral Commission (EC), widely viewed as being under the influence of the ruling regime, and the conduct of sections of the security forces, some of whom are accused of serving partisan interests rather than upholding national unity and democratic principles.

The media in Uganda has for years faced significant challenges, including restrictions, harassment, violence, restrictive laws, the digital divide, and competition from the rising tide of misinformation on social media. As citizens head to the polls, the role of journalists should be at the forefront of the democratic process.

The eight candidates representing the eight political parties recognise the critical importance of the media. The National Resistance Movement (NRM), identifies the media as a central tool for communication and national mobilisation.

Its manifesto commits to ensuring that government policies and programmes are widely disseminated through media platforms with nationwide reach. This reflects a strong emphasis on media as a top-down channel for policy communication and a vehicle for demonstrating political accountabilities Beyond messaging, the manifesto highlights infrastructure as the backbone of communication.

Key commitments include: Expanding broadband and mobile network coverage, with government reporting that 89 percent of the population is now served by 3G or higher services.

Providing free Wi-Fi at border posts and upgrading older sites from 2G to 3G. Extending the national backbone fibre network to connect government ministries, local government offices, and other critical institutions.

To implement these objectives, several agencies operate under the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, including the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), Media Council, of Uganda Media Centre, and Vision Group, among others. The government has often voiced concern about what it calls “irresponsible” or distorted media coverage.

President Museveni and State agencies have emphasised the need for more disciplined and centralised communication, particularly in responding to negative reporting and in safeguarding Uganda’s image. This reflects an ongoing tension between State-driven communication goals and the independent media’s watchdog role.

While strong on communication and infrastructure, the NRM manifesto is notably weaker on press freedom and media independence. There are no explicit commitments to protect journalists from harassment, intimidation, or censorship. Mechanisms to ensure media diversity, fairness, or editorial independence are not detailed.

Oversight and accountability in government communication remains limited, with little transparency on the use of public resources for State communication.

Government reports indicate significant progress on infrastructure targets such as broadband expansion, network coverage, and digital connectivity of institutions. Manifesto Week has become a regular platform to showcase these achievements. However, the independence and credibility of such self-reporting remain questionable.

The remaining political parties continue to call for greater press freedom and freedom of expression for both Ugandans and the media. However, their commitments are often vague, with no clear strategies on how these freedoms will be fully protected and promoted.

Joshua Kisawuzi Human rights journalist.