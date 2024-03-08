March 8: The gift of womanhood

While I pondered on what to write about on this Womens’ day, I thought to myself, I wonder what God really thinks about a woman. These Scriptures popped into my head; Genesis 2:18 and Proverbs 31:10-31.

It is largely true that what women perceive themselves to be is largely dependent on what society and culture have defined a woman to be; an object of pleasure, the independent being or even something less than based off the name “woman”. However, on the flip side, a woman is regarded as a pillar of strength, a mother, a courageous human being and a leader.

The challenge with depending on this assessment is that we miss the true essence, the big picture and the core of what it truly means to be a woman. We must therefore turn to the author of life in order to truly understand what purpose comes with being born female.

In the Scriptures I highlighted above, to start with, Genesis 2:18, God called a woman, “helper”. So let’s break that down together, just think for a moment about the last time that you needed help…. (proceeds to think). I, for instance, needed help getting up early this morning and so before I slept, I set my 5am alarm. Even while I write this piece, I am using a lot of help, my own fingers and the keyboard of the computer that I am using are very useful tools, to mention but a few. Come to think of it, we need help in almost everything (or even everything) we do and what we eventually do. And I dare say, it’s impossible to be all self-sufficient.

Therefore, we cannot simply overlook the role of a woman as a helper. Helping is a privilege and not a demeaning assignment and I’ll show you how. Let’s briefly return to the thought we earlier had on the last time we needed help. The person/tool that helped was valuable because, through it/them, we were able to accomplish a particular task. Now, because you benefited from the tool or person, do you in any way look down on them/it? Quite the contrary, you value and appreciate them and even hold them in high regard for that matter.

The role of a woman cannot be overemphasized. We often recall that our mothers gave birth to us but how often do we perceive that the task alone is extremely difficult and excruciatingly painful. (let alone the pregnancy journey). Women have stepped up over the past century or so into various positions of leadership challenging the notion that being a helper makes one inferior. Women now show that to help, is to make a positive contribution to the wellbeing of their society, be it, making a simple meal for the family, or sitting in the boardroom and challenging the perspectives that seek to shape the world or even looking after a sick friend.

So, on this Womens’ day, as a woman, reflect on the positive contribution that you can make or that you have made to your community (whether small or big, however, you may consider it). Now, that, my dear, is worth celebrating!

Let’s now turn to the second Scripture, Proverbs 31:10-31. The woman in this text is marked by strong phrases and words like hardworking (Verse 13-15), investor (verse 16), fearlessness (verse 21), dignity (verse 25), wisdom and kindness (verse 26), the fear of the Lord (verse 30) and praise (verse 31). By doing some self-evaluation and introspection, would you describe yourself as being this woman, the “Proverbs 31 woman”. No wonder being a woman is no small thing. Investing in the growth of both women and men is no easy mission. Often, the government will receive all the requests and instructions to do better. But, young lady or gentleman, are you doing better yourself? Each one of us has a role to play in making this place a better one for both women and men, young and old.

On a lighter or not so lighter note, please reach out to a woman today (mother, grandmother, sister, wife, girlfriend or friend) and celebrate her, or better yet, treat her to a nice surprise! Have a lovely International Womens’ Day.

Medical Student at Makerere University