May the Passion of Christ wash our sins this Holy Week

It is Holy Week once again. A time to be witnesses of the agony of the Lord Jesus on the crucifix. It is a time to reflect on how much love God the Son showed to us by putting down his life so that we may get redemption. As a result of our sinful ways, Christ gave his life for us. So, this Holy Week is the perfect reminder for the Christian world to reflect and repent.

We can pause and take note of the injustices that are taking place in our societies today. When you look at the world, you cannot be wrong to say that the world has lost its love for humanity. Many indicators show. You see people fighting each other to death. Even when they are dragged to the negotiating table, they tell lies. That is why they end up sliding into their fighting ways.

In the very place where Jesus was born, the natives are throwing bombs at each other to kill themselves. They are not bothered that during this Holy week, they must stop fighting and seek forgiveness in the Lord. A ceasefire arrangement was agreed a few months ago but did not serve the purpose. Soon after the agreement, they resumed fighting. Many more people have been killed, including recently, some medical personnel.

Where is the love? Today, the world is harbouring conflicts in over one hundred countries, more than 50percent of the world. We can find love by talking to each other to see ways of addressing the causes of the conflicts. We can find love by helping our conflicting communities to settle down to undertake meaningful activities.

The other injustice is corruption. Corruption in all forms is so rampant in society that you can struggle to pick out a handful of people who are not corrupt. Transparency International published the Corruption Perception Index for 2024.

The perceived levels of public sector corruption, collected from 180 countries, territories, and regions of the world, give Uganda a score of 26 percent. Even if this statistic is subjective, if there is no level of corruption, the score should be 100 percent. Take note that in this report, no country scored 100 percent. The only country that came close was Denmark with 90 percent.

So, with a balance of 10 percent to explain, they show some level of corruption. Where is the love? Look at the situation here at home, even in delicate institutions like hospitals, there is no sympathy for sick people.

Love does not exist. We see anomalies in funding meant for drugs. It is even hard to account for money meant to build hospitals. Where is the love? The passion of the Lord this week reminds us of sin and to come back to Christ. Show love to one another. It reminds us to refrain from doing the things that cause injustice to society. It reminds us that we should not deprive the community of what rightfully should be theirs.

That is why as leaders, we find ourselves having to explain so much of the work we have done. Success that has been achieved, does not require a lot of explanation. It will speak. It is there for all to see.

The results will speak for themselves. A leader who finds himself labouring to explain achievements is corrupt. Such a leader should join the public way of the cross on Friday so we can feel the pain of the passion of Christ for our sins. You cannot eat from two plates in one go. You cannot drink from two cups in one go.

Take your cup and leave the second cup to a needy neighbour. Despite adopting policies and regulations, and establishing institutions to address corruption, implementation has left us to explain because it is weak. There is no will within us to stop corruption.

Depriving a neighbour of service is also a sin. This is the message from the agony and suffering on the cross of Christ. Let us create conditions that make life liveable for everybody. May the lesson of the crucifixion of the Lord on the cross cause a genuine change in our hearts to make us refrain from depriving the other person of their rights. And wash away our sins.

May He bless you during the Holy Week.



