Maybe some public officers should be allowed to belong to political parties

A friend of mine told me how she felt frustrated as she watched the NRM flagbearers' elections for LC5 chairperson in Namisindwa District at a polling station in the school compound where she teaches. It was a repeat of what happened the previous week when elections for flagbearers for NRM MPs were held.

The frustration she felt stemmed from the fact that, as a public officer, she and her colleagues were unable to participate in the NRM elections. Yet, in Namisindwa, like some other districts, 90 percent of the people elected as flagbearers for the NRM ultimately became the actual winners in the national polls. In her view, the most critical election in the district is the NRM primaries for flagbearers. As a citizen who is required to express her will through regular, free, and fair elections, her exclusion from the said elections disenfranchises her.

The requirement for every citizen to express their will through regular, free, and fair elections underpins the notion that all power belongs to the people as a collective. If the people as a collective are the ones from whom all power derives, is it justifiable to exclude some citizens from participating in political party elections, especially where such elections are de facto national elections, only on account of them being public officers, or are there other reasonable considerations the law should adopt? That friend’s disenfranchisement isn’t isolated; many public officers are disenfranchised too. Public officers are 10 percent of the population. The Constitution provides for the right to vote for every citizen above 18 years. The Constitution also protects, among others, the freedom of association.

This includes the freedom to join lawful political parties and other civic organisations. Every citizen, except public officers, members of the armed forces, and traditional and cultural leaders, enjoys the right to join lawful political and civic organisations. Whereas the other categories could be justified, the restriction on all public officers is unjustifiable in a free and democratic society. The Political Parties and Organisations Act prohibits public officers, among others, from founding, promoting or being a member of a political party or organisation. The law also prohibits public officers from publicly speaking about matters of political party controversy. Public servants are also banned from canvassing support for a political party or any candidate sponsored by a political party. The same public officer, however, is allowed to vote in the general elections and may vote for a candidate sponsored by a political party.

For context, public officers include the senior officers and junior officers, including teachers, nurses, government drivers, government cleaners, etc. For comparative purposes, in similar jurisdictions like our neighbours, Kenya, public officers can be members of political parties. The restriction is that public officers cannot found a political party, hold an office in a political party, nor engage in the activities of a political party that compromise the neutrality of that public officer. In Tanzania, there is no restriction on public servants becoming members of political parties. In Rwanda, only judges, prosecutors, members of the armed, intelligence, and security forces are prohibited from being members of political parties; other public servants can be members of political parties. In Ghana, public officers can be members of political parties; they, however, cannot found a party nor hold offices in a political party.

Prohibiting public servants from participating in political party activities is, of course, intended to ensure that they remain impartial, prevent conflict of interest and maintain public trust in public officers. It is assumed that public officers may be compromised in making decisions subjectively, or be unfair in operations or abuse power. Those reasons notwithstanding, the ideal situation should be one that balances between individual political rights and the integrity of the public service. The “Rwanda approach” would work very well for Uganda. Only public officers in Uganda with significant authority or public-facing duties, such as judges, prosecutors, members of the armed forces, intelligence and security agencies, senior officers in managerial positions, and accounting officers, can remain restricted.

But the other public officers should be permitted to join political parties if they so wish and express their political opinions privately without running for office, fundraising, or promoting such political parties. My friend, a teacher in a government primary school, with no significant public authority or decision-making mandate, should be able to register as a member of a political party and participate in electing the people who aspire to lead him.