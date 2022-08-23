Media framing in Busongora South by- election

The media plays a pivotal role in educating and shaping the morality of the society. I appreciate the media houses that stick to ethical conduct and professionalism when executing their duties.

The morality of the society is anchored on the working systems of the country and exposure to news. These build a good society. The recently concluded by-election in Busongora South left us surprised because of what transpired but not covered.

It was disappointing seeing how the government deliberately chose to invest a lot of money in securing a political seat through thick and thin like what happened in our by-elections, a time when the people in Karamoja are starving to death.

On the same note, I am disappointed with the 11th Parliament that has kept talking about the hunger in Karamoja without being empathetic. There is a need for practising what we preach to set an example to the growing children who watch these challenges. Even when MPs raise matters of national importance on the floor of Parliament, they should go beyond words and physically support affected communities as a spirit of nationalism.

Something has gone wrong with the morality of the country. This has bred hatred and tribalism among the people, a time we are advocating for East African federation which is worthwhile and ideal.

The Busongora South by-election that was held on August 18, speaks a lot about the country’s morality. Patriots have claimed that by-elections have lost meaning because people’s freedom of choice is usurped by those with power at any cost. True. It was disappointing seeing the assistant Resident District Commissioner physically giving Shs2,000 to women voters in Mbunga Sub-county offices near Mbunga Primary School Polling Station, guarded by police to vote for his candidate. This was shameful and deserves condemnation by everyone interested in building the morality of our country.

Seeing a fleet of police, army vehicles and motorcycles moving in the mountains in the name of providing security but with an aim to intimidate voters and guard those who were compromising the voters with money in the constituency was disappointing.

Any concerned citizen would wonder and ask: Why would the government waste all these resources to secure a parliamentary seat? Why would people from different districts come with sacks of money to influence and decide for us on who to vote for in our constituency?

Compromising voters with money rather than supporting them to choose the right leaders who can deliver in their interest is moral degeneration that should be fought left, right and centre. When children grow up knowing that voter bribery is normal, it is disastrous. There are so many bad things that happen but are not covered by the media and netizens.

Amos Thembo