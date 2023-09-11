Meditations on International Literacy Day

On September 8, the world celebrated International Literacy Day and this was an opportunity to join efforts to accelerate progress towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) on education and lifelong learning. It was also a day to reflect on the role of literacy in building more inclusive, peaceful, just, and sustainable societies.

The day was dedicated to spotlighting the critical importance of literacy, under the theme, “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: building the foundation for peaceful and sustainable societies.”

Ugandans should remember this day was first established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 1967, which brings nations together annually to underscore the vital role of literacy in advancing societies.

In doing so, it embraces the reciprocal relations between literacy and other areas of development. Ugandans should know that literacy is central to the creation of such societies, while progress in other areas of development contributes to generating interest and motivation of people to acquire, use, and further develop their literacy and numeracy skills.

Literacy is central to equipping individuals with the relevant knowledge, skills, and competencies, transforming education, and shaping more sustainable and peaceful societies.

Literacy, on the one hand, empowers people and improves their self-esteem, creativity, and critical thinking. It enables them to acquire knowledge, skills, attitude, and values required to thrive in our rapidly changing society and economy. As such, literacy contributes not only to generating personal benefits such as better well-being and economic conditions, but also social, economic, political, cultural, and environmental ones.

Evidence shows, for instance, that literacy programmes help enhance democratic values, peaceful coexistence, and community solidarity. By empowering people, especially through a critical and emancipatory approach, literacy can help them to engage and assume an active role both locally and globally to face and resolve global challenges and to become agents of transformation for more sustainable and peaceful societies.

On the other hand, progress in other areas of development such as health, agriculture, water, energy, transport, and peace, can improve the conditions and environments in which people live, work, and learn. More reading materials, libraries, and learning opportunities in multiple forms that become available due to socio-economic development can help literacy learning. At the same time, new environments generated by such development, including increased employment opportunities, could generate people’s demands for acquiring, applying, and advancing literacy and numeracy skills. For instance, the advancement of digital technology can be a double-edged sword.

While its potential for expanding teaching and learning has been demonstrated most recently during the Covid-19 crisis, multiple issues have been pointed out, including the digital divide that has disproportionately affected marginalised people in terms of access to quality learning and their misrepresentation within Artificial Intelligence -driven learning.

New services devised for convenience such as voice recognition, automatic dictation and interpretation services may disincentivize people to make efforts to be literate.

According to studies by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), in 2005/2006 and in 2018, it was established that the literacy rate for individuals aged 18 and above in Uganda had risen to 73.5 percent. Among males, the literacy rate was 77.7 percent, while for females, it was 57.4.

This day serves as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to empower individuals with the tools to read, write, and comprehend, thus unlocking doors to knowledge, opportunity, and empowerment. And in Uganda, the story of literacy is one of gradual steps towards improvement and Ugandans should note this.

As we mark this day, let training institutions produce graduates who can fit into the job market, who are equipped with soft skills, including communication, computer literacy, customer care, problem solving, work attitudes and ethics.

In conclusion, literacy enables people to make informed decisions and choices by equipping them with problem-solving knowledge and skills and accessing appropriate development.