Migration can be a blessing to development

By  Simon J. Mone

Civil engineer

What you need to know:

  • Where immigrants are allowed to settle in their new homes and contribute to the development there. It will go a long way in solving the inhumane measures that have characterized migration in recent years.

Many years ago, the world considered migration as a problem of vulnerable people. Today,  many countries are doing everything to try and block the entry of needy people into their territories. We all see that this attempt does not seem to bear much fruit. As many more people continue to knock at the doors of Europe and America, the majority continue to enter illegally using all means. Stopping immigration is going to take a moment of ingenuity by all of us. It is a global problem. So, we all must become a part of this problem. And the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has come up with something clever, if it is put to practice. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.