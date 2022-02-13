Migration can be a blessing to development

Many years ago, the world considered migration as a problem of vulnerable people. Today, many countries are doing everything to try and block the entry of needy people into their territories. We all see that this attempt does not seem to bear much fruit. As many more people continue to knock at the doors of Europe and America, the majority continue to enter illegally using all means. Stopping immigration is going to take a moment of ingenuity by all of us. It is a global problem. So, we all must become a part of this problem. And the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has come up with something clever, if it is put to practice.

This is the idea of integrating migration into the international cooperation and development agenda. What more can the richer nations ask for? Given that every year, countries have to plan for some money to help in enforcing the stopping of illegal migration. They build barriers and fences. And connect electricity to fences in a desperate move to keep arriving immigrants on the other side.

These resources could have been spent better, as IOM seems to have found out. By being at the frontline of displacement and migration, IOM is using its experience to notify us that the only way to reach a sustainable solution is to embrace migration holistically and include it in the development agenda.

Where immigrants are allowed to settle in their new homes and contribute to the development there. It will go a long way in solving the inhumane measures that have characterized migration in recent years. Possibly, it will also stop the locking up of migrants in squalid accommodation facilities. And we shall perhaps not see episodes of migrants drowning at the seas when they take perilous journeys on ill-equipped boats. There will be no electrified fences to stop migrants that are running away from insecurity to look for security and safety abroad. Possibly, it will make sure that migrants can arrive safely by creating a safe passage for them. This is music to the ears of many vulnerable people that find their continued stay on home soil, unsafe and insecure.

They will choose to run away to those homes away from home. We already know that many people immigrate because they do not have better solutions other than being forced to leave. And we know the causes for their migration. We have only not been able to address the causes of their migration. We now need to be keen on the provision of very good solutions to all those that are stranded around the world. So that when they go, they can positively contribute to the development of communities there.

If we look at migration in this way, it can be a turning point, and a glorious opportunity for migrants to positively impact on the destination countries. You saw how countries enter into agreements to cooperate in trying to block new arrivals into their countries. Now, this cooperation can be used better.

Countries can now agree to integrate migrants into their development plans. Even Sustainable Development Goal number 17 encourages formation of partnerships in order to achieve the goals. The partnership should include migration. So that vulnerability is reduced.

So that resources spent on coast guarding is used in finding safe routes and protection for those that flee from home. So that the resources are spent on free and orderly transit of immigrants from one place to another. Migration cannot now be seen as a burden but rather, as a people that can transfer some skills, experiences and innovative ideas from one part of the globe to another.