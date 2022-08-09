Migration should be safe, orderly

Are there designated routes for the safe, orderly and regular migration of people affected by misfortunes? We wonder to ask a question whose answers many humanitarian bodies already know.

The general belief is that the routes to a safe, orderly and regular migration do not exist. They are imaginary. The humanitarian world knows the routes to a safe and orderly migration only exist in the humanitarian board rooms.

The ‘big guys’ in Europe and America will always talk about migration in a way that makes us believe in the availability of designated routes. But we know that people fleeing to find opportunities in ‘safe haven’ meet obstacles along the way to the various destinations of hope. Like at the European Union borders. Like at the American border.

With these obstacles, it is clear that there is no hospitality for the needy people that try to reach these destinations of hope. If there were designated safe routes, we would not wake up to the images of people desperately hanging on the top of high-security fences.

We would not wake up to the news of migrants drowning in the Mediterranean Sea, where we see search and rescue teams searching for missing human beings. We would not see images of bodies of people killed at borders.

A safe migration route eliminates these challenges. Many migrants never reach their places of hope, some get trafficked while others are pushed back to go and find settlement in low-income countries; whose citizens are equally needy.

The ‘big boys’ delegate the responsibility of hosting refugees to the low-income countries. Once migrants find their way to the low-income countries, the ‘big guys’ start to throw hand-outs in the direction of these poor hosts, who also have citizens living from hand to mouth. And the high levels of poverty, serious livelihood issues, poor access to public services and undeveloped infrastructure to support refugees.

These ‘small boys’ are left to receive and accommodate the new arrivals in their increasing numbers. It is a humanitarian call that they cannot ignore.

They continue to give their best to comfort refugees, comfort that makes local host communities envious. So, against all these happenings to refugees, migrants and all, we realise that, if indeed the safe and orderly migration of people was happening, the statistics of fatalities at borders would not be as worrying as it is.

The safe and orderly movement of needy people across borders is not happening. For the many years that migration has been happening, it feels like the struggle to find a better way for fleeing people to reach safety has not started. That is why we must continue to ask questions until we get equality in migration.

For now, it seems the movement of people is left to individual migrants to manage, with all the perils. The unprecedented movement of people from all corners of the world for obvious reasons; economic, social and political, should act as a trigger for worldwide humanitarian calls for help, and all countries should consider migration as an event that potentially brings benefits.

Look at opportunities for movement of skills and the jobs created by the human resources moving from place to place. Look at the rare talents that are arriving. Attracting such talents could be a stepping stone to improved services, which local communities can harness, rather than seeing migrants as a burden in many host communities. We hope migration will be safe, orderly and regular because it will not stop, if the causes do not find solutions.

Simon J. Mone