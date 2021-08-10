Ministry of Education should engage stakeholders and open up schools

Unfortunately, with the prospective reopening of schools, these key stakeholders can’t be succinctly traced in the entire decision equation

By Guest Writer More by this Author

President Museveni’s decision to relax the lockdown has since seen some areas of the economy opening up while others have, until further notice, been left closed. Notably of these are the 73,200 schools and academic institutions. This seemingly indefinite closure has affected more than 15,100,000 learners, 548,000 teachers and obviously the very many national and international parents and guardians who have their children studying in Uganda.

Unfortunately, with the prospective reopening of schools, these key stakeholders can’t be succinctly traced in the entire decision equation. The decision seems to be following the top-down approach, with the key pillars in the child’s education life relegated to mere ‘horse and buggy’ implementers. The guidelines to be released are therefore susceptible to an interpretation as a ministry’s imposition since no comprehensive consultation process has been followed.

The Ministry of Education and Sports should henceforth formulate a stakeholder engagement plan to ensure inclusive and accessible consultations at district/community levels. The key stakeholders in the child’s education cycle need to be engaged in order to come up with possible strategies for an immediate safe reopening of schools.

The districts Education Covid-19 taskforces should constitute some learners/students from students’ leadership bodies, parents’ representatives, and teachers’ representatives, all of whom are the primary consumers of the decisions that arise from the ministry. The stakeholder engagement and information disclosure could help in providing the policy devising body with timely, empirical, and relevant information to guide a comprehensive re-opening framework.

The spirit of “Ngamba Nyenka” should not swallow up this response strategy towards education. Engage the stakeholders as fast as possible and immediately reopen up the schools.

Derick Muloogi,

Advertisement

Nawaikoke, Kaliro District.



