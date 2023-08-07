Modern slave trade?  

It is not possible to miss them. The girls were dressed in long skirts and head-covering clothes. Whenever I visit Entebbe Airport either travelling through, picking up or dropping off family members, I see them. It does not matter how long one stays at the Airport, you will see them.

I don’t know the statistics but very many travel out of Uganda each day. It is almost impossible to catch eye contact with any of them, most seem to intentionally avoid it. And they mostly wear face masks. It’s of course no longer a requirement for travel, but they wear them. The face mask with a head covering somehow ensures anonymity. I suspect that’s the purpose. I have failed to get used to it.

To look at these girls as any ordinary willing worker travelling to seek employment. I always feel sympathetic because I notice an apprehension in these girls' demeanours. A fear, helplessness? Something. In the Aircraft cabin, I once saw one girl taking selfies. She then, I think, sent it to someone and then called: “Maama turi mu Nyonyi, Mwebale Byona. Mutusabire” (Mummy we have boarded. Thank you for everything. Please pray for us).

The “everything” she was thanking for sometimes means the sale of only cow/s, goats, or even pieces of land. Depletion of the already meagre family assets. And in others, it means taking money lender loans at unimaginable terms that leave the family poorer. I know a number of people that own labour export companies, as they are called. Some are actually well-meaning decent business people. I have however never discussed with any on how they feel about the whole thing.

I hear them only in public spaces. They say they are aiding otherwise unemployed people to find work to support their families. Maybe it’s true. But I just don’t feel it whenever I see these girls. There was an East African coastal slave trader named Tippu Tip.

He is famed (Or rather Infamous) to have been the greatest slave trader around the region in the 19th and early 20th Century. He himself was actually descended from African Slave parentage mixed with Ottoman ancestry. When I think about these times, I doubt that Tippu Tip and his Ilk ever thought of what they were doing as bad at the time.

That slavery would later be described by subsequent generations as one of the greatest indignities ever carried out on other human beings. In their time it was accepted. In fact, some faith organisations participated in some way; if not directly, indirectly through the provision of a market for slaves. It was the trade acceptable at the time. Sometimes it’s the passage of time that clarifies these things. I recently encountered an article reporting the existence of modern slavery in the UK. The authorities discovered many cases of enslaved people.

And that may just be the tip of the Ice bag. Inequality in the world is high and still growing. Together with Climate change, they are considered the biggest challenges facing the world today. The income inequality that exists today could be comparable to the one that existed at the time of the slave trade. And that leads to very unfair Labour exchange terms, the extreme of which is slavery.

There have been stories describing how some of these workers are mistreated in the domestic settings where most work. That they are bonded to work for a certain time and their travel documents are usually withdrawn from them thus denying them the freedom to return or change employment at their will. Some of these stories may just be sensational.

But again there may be some truth. I hope that later generations will not judge the decent business people doing this business harshly. Because some are otherwise good people.