More effort still needed to combat gender-based violence in Karamoja

In the arid plains of Karamoja, Uganda, the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) casts a long shadow over the lives of women and girls. Karamoja region, located in the northeastern part of Uganda, is grappling with the persistent issue of gender-based violence (GBV) and this article examines the prevalence, forms, and consequences of GBV in Karamoja, as well as the initiatives aimed at combating this societal ill.

Karamoja faces a high rate of GBV, with a significant number of women and girls experiencing physical and sexual violence. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reports that the national prevalence of violence against ever-married women by their partners includes physical violence at 22.3 percent, sexual violence at 16.6 percent, and both physical and sexual violence at 9.3 percent.

These figures are alarmingly high for teenagers aged 15-19 years, with physical violence at 23.5 percent, sexual violence at 16.8 percent, and both at 9.4 percent.

GBV in Karamoja takes various forms, including domestic violence, sexual abuse, and harmful traditional practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM).

The region has an average FGM prevalence of 26.6 percent in six districts, with Moroto and Nakapiripirit having the highest rates. Domestic violence cases are also on the rise, with 17,664 incidents reported in 2020, a 29 percent increase from 2019.

Victims of GBV in Karamoja face numerous obstacles when seeking justice. A lack of infrastructure, coupled with adherence to traditional practices, often leaves women without recourse. The Advocacy Project highlights the story of Joyce Ilukori, a former police officer and women’s rights advocate, who recounted an incident where a relative was brutally raped, and the perpetrators were released without charges. This is a typical scenario in Karamoja, where the prevalence and severity of domestic violence and inter-clan armed rape are staggering.

The impact of GBV on women and children in Karamoja is devastating. Many victims are left permanently disabled, which is a significant hardship for the semi-nomadic pastoralist people of the region. During raids, those who are disabled are at a greater risk of being raped or shot by rival warriors. Children, too, suffer both directly and indirectly from domestic violence, with boys being beaten or killed for losing animals during raids and girls at risk of rape while performing daily tasks.

Efforts to combat GBV in Karamoja face numerous challenges. The region’s patriarchal society often leaves women disempowered and considered inferior, making it difficult for them to access justice. Additionally, cultural norms, poverty, and alcohol consumption contribute to the perpetuation of domestic violence and the forced marriage of young girls.

Several initiatives are underway to address GBV in Karamoja. Organisations are focusing on unveiling gender dynamics, promoting gender equality, and empowering women through education and economic opportunities. These projects aim to create a more equitable society where women can participate fully in the region’s development.

Despite these efforts, more effort still needs to be put in to combat GBV in Karamoja.

Education and advocacy play a crucial role in the fight against GBV. Raising awareness about the rights of women and girls, and the detrimental effects of GBV on communities, is essential.

Programmes that engage both men and women in dialogue and education are critical to changing the societal attitudes that perpetuate GBV.

However, to effectively tackle GBV in Karamoja, a multi-faceted approach is needed. This includes strengthening legal frameworks, providing support services for victims, and integrating GBV prevention and response into broader development strategies. Sustainable development in Karamoja depends on the eradication of GBV and the empowerment of all its citizens.

In conclusion, GBV in Karamoja is not just a local issue but a national concern that requires the attention and commitment of all stakeholders. It is therefore imperative that we work together to create a society where women and girls can live free from violence and enjoy their full human rights.