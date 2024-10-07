More efforts needed to address GBV

In the heart of Uganda, a silent crisis unfolds that affects countless lives, gender-based violence (GBV). The physical toll of GBV is immediate and can be devastating. Survivors frequently bear the marks of violence bruises, fractures, and lacerations. The Uganda Bureau of Statistics highlights that more than 60 percent of women who have experienced intimate partner violence report sustaining physical injuries.

Yet, the consequences extend far beyond visible wounds. The impact on sexual and reproductive health is particularly alarming; survivors face an elevated risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, unintended pregnancies, and a host of reproductive health complications.

The stigma surrounding these issues often deters women from seeking medical attention, trapping them in a cycle of suffering that can lead to untreated infections and chronic health conditions.

Accessing healthcare is a formidable challenge for many survivors. Fear of stigma and discrimination frequently looms large within healthcare settings, acting as a barrier that prevents them from seeking the help they desperately need. In rural areas, where resources are scarce, the situation is even direr. Survivors may find themselves without access to emergency care.

The psychological ramifications of GBV are equally profound, inflicting deep emotional wounds that can last a lifetime. Survivors often grapple with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Research reveals that women who have experienced GBV are twice as likely to suffer from mental health issues compared to those who have not. The trauma associated with violence can lead to profound social isolation. Survivors may withdraw from their families and communities, overwhelmed by feelings of shame, fear of judgment, or lack of support. This isolation can exacerbate mental health problems, creating a vicious cycle of despair that is difficult to escape. Coping mechanisms among survivors vary widely. Some may find the courage to seek therapy or counselling, while others resort to unhealthy strategies, such as substance abuse, in an effort to numb their pain. Without access to supportive networks or mental health services, many survivors struggle to navigate their trauma, often feeling lost in a world that seems indifferent to their suffering.

Despite these challenges, there are glimmers of hope. Uganda has made significant strides in developing healthcare responses aimed at addressing the needs of GBV survivors. Various healthcare services are available, ranging from emergency care to counselling and support groups tailored specifically for survivors.

Yet, the journey toward comprehensive care is not without obstacles. The need for improved training among healthcare providers is paramount; many lack the skills necessary to recognise signs of GBV and offer appropriate support. Creating an environment where survivors feel safe, understood, and respected is essential for effective healthcare delivery.

Community-based approaches have emerged as powerful tools for improving health outcomes. Initiatives that incorporate mobile clinics, public awareness campaigns, and partnerships with local NGOs serve not only to provide immediate support but also to educate communities about the health implications of GBV and promote prevention.

To truly combat the health implications of GBV, concerted efforts must be made. Advocacy for policy reforms that prioritise the health needs of survivors is critical; including increased funding for healthcare services and dedicated training for healthcare providers. Public awareness campaigns can play a transformative role in informing both potential victims and the general population about the health consequences of GBV, helping to reduce stigma and encouraging survivors to seek the help they deserve.

Implementing an integrated approach that combines physical and mental health services is imperative, ensuring that survivors receive comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs.

Addressing the health implications of GBV in Uganda is not merely a matter of individual wellbeing, it is a crucial step toward fostering healthier communities. By understanding the physical and mental health consequences of GBV and implementing effective healthcare responses, we can work toward a society where survivors are met with compassion and support, and where healing is possible.

The government and all stakeholders should join hands as it is imperative that we continue to advocate for change, raise awareness, and support initiatives that combat GBV. We can create a culture where violence against women is not only condemned but eradicated, paving the way for a future where every individual can live free from fear and violence.