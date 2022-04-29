More efforts needed to prevent malaria

Recently, Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Malaria Day, 2022. The day is celebrated annually on 25 April with the aim of prioritizing Malaria prevention and control in addition to its overwhelming impact on families and community development.

Malaria has remained one of the leading causes of death in sub-saharan Africa, where only six countries including Uganda which comes in third place accounting for over half of all malaria cases globally.

What comes to my mind as the world commemorates the day is how long will it take for Ugandans to make Malaria control and prevention a serious issue? How long will the people follow the strategies that are always given to them by Health practitioners in the efforts of combating the disease?

Of course, the Health Ministry and partners have always combined efforts to synergically sustain and maximize the resources used in fighting against the disease, but still Ugandans need to put in efforts since this affects their households and lowers their living standards in terms of monetary terms and this is majorly due to the fact that money is spent on consultations and treatment of the sick family member in the household.

Ideally, at least all Ugandans have it in mind that Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease that has continued to have a muddle impact on the livelihood of people in the country and around the world, and overly the measures of prevention should be a priority so that to reduce the mortality and morbidity rate.

The Health Ministry and other partners like USAID, WHO among others have tried to engage in the prevention of Malaria in Uganda but the citizens have taken it lightly, yet it is more of a household disease if I’m to restate it.

According to the Health Ministry, the government of Uganda has put in place a malaria reduction strategic plan (2021-2025), which includes elimination, seasonal malaria chemoprevention, private sector engagement, in door residual spraying and larval source management, antimalarial commodities and mosquito nets.

Ugandans have to have to consider the fact that Malaria is still a big problem that needs exertions in fighting against since it has become a killer disease. According to the Health Ministry reports from the world Malaria day 2022 indicate that about 14 Ugandans succumb to Malaria every day.

It has to be noted that Malaria limits economic growth, affects the productivity of work as well as limiting the economic prosperity of the nation. Having this in mind, Ugandans can take steps provided by the Ministry of Health so as to avoid the emerging challenges. I suppose every Ugandan would wish to live a healthy, prosperous life with no hindrances on their Education or economic growth. Part of our goal as Ugandans should be eliminating Malaria and ensuring Zero Malaria Uganda. Fortunately, the fight against Malaria has been armed with the necessary ammunition to attack the deadly mosquito.

Therefore, Ugandans need to ensure that children and adults in general sleep under treated mosquito nets, spray houses or compounds with protective insecticides that kill malaria-transmitting mosquitoes. Ugandan communities need to continue being empowered so that they engage in the fight against Malaria that has impacted the communities negatively.

According to a Ministerial press statement on the occasion to commemorate the World Malaria Day 2022 in Daily Monitor of April 25, Hon Kawooya Bangirana, the Minister of state for Health- General duties commends the leaders in their respective levels to prioritize preaching of Malaria management measures in order to achieve the desired Malaria practices and behaviors.

Ugandans should also stand tall and take action in Malaria prevention especially in this rainy season where mosquito larvae increase due to the stagnant waters in the compounds. This clearly will reduce the number of people dying from Malaria in the country.